/

Guinness World Records celebrates new achievements in latest edition, including those of 83-year-old Japanese DJ

Reuters

LONDON – An 83-year-old Japanese disc jockey, an elderly flying trapeze artist, the owner of the world’s fastest jet-propelled go-kart and a dog named Feather with a flair for jumping are among the record-breaking stars to win a place in the latest edition of Guinness World Records.

Others to feature in the 2019 edition of the book, which went on sale on Thursday, include the creator of the world’s largest knitting needles and an Irish butcher, Barry John Crowe, who has produced the most sausages — 78 — in one minute.

Sumiko Iwamura, an 83-year-old owner of a Tokyo gyoza restaurant who in the evening turns into DJ Sumirock, was honored in the book as the world’s oldest professional club disc jockey.

Another octogenarian honored in the book is Californian Betty Goedhart, who has been named the world’s oldest trapeze artist at 85 and attributes her success to “doing things I enjoy doing.”

“I’m hoping I encourage people, women, to not think that when they hit the age of 55, they are old. We have got a lot more on our journey,” said Goedhart, who only began trapeze classes at the age of 78 but looks as though she has spent a lifetime swinging through the air upside down.

British art student Elizabeth Bond, 31, decided to draw attention to her exhibitions by creating knitting needles that measure some 4.42 meters (14 feet 5 inches) in length.

Another Briton, Tom Bagnall, 26, racked up a record speed of 112.29 mph (181 kph) for a jet-propelled go-kart.

Animals also feature among the latest world record-breakers.

Dog owner Samantha Valle from the U.S. state of Maryland trained Feather, whom she adopted from a rescue center, to jump over ever higher hurdles until she set a new canine record at 191.7 cm (6.3 feet).

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This still from a surveillance camera shows Alexander Petrov, charged in the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, at Gatwick airport outside London on March 2.
Planes, trains and fake perfume: How Novichok arrived in Britain
The sheer audacity of Russia's chemical-weapon attack on the U.K. can be traced through the journey of a small — and fake — Nina Ricci Premier Jour perfume bottle. It contained Novichok, a letha...
A man kitesurfs in front of the Burbo Bank wind farm near New Brighton, northwest England, on Monday.
Climate action could add $26 trillion to world economy: study
Ambitious action on climate change could contribute an extra $26 trillion to the world economy by 2030, international experts said Wednesday, urging nations and businesses to step up their engageme...
U..S President Donald Trump reads from an article praising his administration as he answers a journalist during a meeting with sheriffs at the White House in Washington Wednesday. Trump was responding to an anonymous "senior official" who wrote an op-ed article titled "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration" in The New York Times on Wednesday.
Senior Trump administration official writes editorial on White House 'resistance'
In a striking anonymous broadside, a senior Trump administration official wrote an opinion piece in The New York Times on Wednesday claiming to be part of a group of people "working diligently f...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

DJ Sumirock plays a set at a club in Tokyo in May 2017. | KYODO NEWS PLUS

, , ,