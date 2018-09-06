Cease-fire holds in Libya after Tripoli clashes kill scores: U.N.
A hole is seen Tuesday in the ceiling of a house that was hit by a rocket in the southern suburb of Ayn Zarah on the outskirts of the Libyan capital Tripoli. — The U.N. mission in Libya said on Tuesday it had brokered a cease-fire to end a week of clashes in the capital that have killed dozens and forced thousands to flee their homes, whom the Libyan health ministry had said were mostly civilians. | AFP-JIJI

Cease-fire holds in Libya after Tripoli clashes kill scores: U.N.

AP

BENGHAZI, LIBYA – Libyan authorities say more than a week of heavy fighting in the capital has come to a halt after the U.N. announced a cease-fire between the warring militias.

The fighting between militias allied to the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli and an armed group from a nearby town killed at least 63 people, and underscored the country’s lingering lawlessness more than seven years after the uprising that toppled and killed Moammar Gadhafi.

Interior Minister Abdelsalam Ashour said Wednesday that all parties on the ground have welcomed the cease-fire, which was announced Tuesday, and that “new security measures” will be taken.

Health Minister Omar Bashir says 63 people have been killed and 159 wounded, including civilians, since the clashes began on Aug. 26. He says another 12 people are still missing.

Photos

