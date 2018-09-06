Diplomats meet over Venezuela migrant crisis as tens of thousands continue to flee

Diplomats from more than 30 Western Hemisphere countries are meeting in Washington to discuss Venezuela’s migrant crisis, with tens of thousands of desperate people fleeing the economically imploding oil state to nearby nations.

Members of the Organization of American States plan to discuss potential solutions to the migrant crisis Wednesday, including a possible resolution urging Venezuela to end its refusal to accept international aid.

The United Nations estimates more than 1.6 million people have left Venezuela since 2015 as the country is beset by hyperinflation and severe shortages of food, medicine and other goods.

Human rights groups have called on South American countries to suspend the deportation of Venezuelans and also to ratchet up sanctions against Venezuelan officials who are guilty of human rights abuses.