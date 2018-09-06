Abe announces typhoon-hit Kansai airport will reopen to domestic flights late Friday

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday that domestic flights at Kansai International Airport, which closed down after powerful Typhoon Jebi flooded the runway and tarmac, will resume operations by the end of Friday.

The announcement came as speculation was rife that the Kansai airport, one of the biggest airports in Japan, will not be able to resume operations for days or possibly weeks.

“The domestic flights will resume by the end of tomorrow and international flights will resume after necessary preparations are made,” Abe said during a government meeting Thursday morning.

A tanker crashed into the bridge connecting the airport to the mainland Tuesday, and heavy rain flooded the main runway and surrounding tarmac.

About 5,000 people were stranded Tuesday night on the artificial island on which Kansai airport is built. They were evacuated Wednesday by bus and boat.

Kansai International Airport sits on a manmade island in Osaka Bay, and is the main international airport for the Osaka, Kyoto, Nara, and Kobe areas.

In fiscal 2017, Kansai airport hosted 28.8 million tourists — a record high. The airport is linked by air routes with about 100 cities in the world. In that same fiscal year the volume of cargo handled at the airport stood at about 852,000 tons, while the number of landings and takeoffs totaled some 188,000.