LIVEBLOG: M6.7 earthquake in Hokkaido
Quake damage in Abira, Hokkaido | KYODO

Live updates from The Japan Times newsroom and social media about the strong earthquake that hit Hokkaido on Sept. 6.

A street in Sapporo is destroyed by a powerful earthquake that struck southern Hokkaido early Thursday morning.
Powerful M6.7 earthquake hits Hokkaido, causing landslides; at least 32 reported missing
A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.7 on Hokkaido caused landslides that engulfed houses early on Thursday, injuring and trapping a number of people and cutting power in several areas. A landsl...
Abe announces typhoon-hit Kansai airport will reopen to domestic flights late Friday
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday that domestic flights at Kansai International Airport, which closed down after powerful Typhoon Jebi flooded the runway and tarmac, will resume operations by...
Breakthrough study 'grows' skin from tissue to heal wounds
In a world first, researchers have transformed tissue cells into skin cells to help heal serious wounds, a technique that could revolutionize care for victims of burns and other severe injuries. ...

