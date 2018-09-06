LIVEBLOG: M6.7 earthquake in Hokkaido

Live updates from The Japan Times newsroom and social media about the strong earthquake that hit Hokkaido on Sept. 6.
LATEST NATIONAL STORIES
- Powerful M6.7 earthquake hits Hokkaido, causing landslides; at least 32 reported missing
- A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.7 on Hokkaido caused landslides that engulfed houses early on Thursday, injuring and trapping a number of people and cutting power in several areas. A landsl...
- Abe announces typhoon-hit Kansai airport will reopen to domestic flights late Friday
- Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday that domestic flights at Kansai International Airport, which closed down after powerful Typhoon Jebi flooded the runway and tarmac, will resume operations by...
- Breakthrough study 'grows' skin from tissue to heal wounds
- In a world first, researchers have transformed tissue cells into skin cells to help heal serious wounds, a technique that could revolutionize care for victims of burns and other severe injuries. ...