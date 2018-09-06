Powerful M6.7 earthquake hits Hokkaido but no tsunami alert issued

Kyodo

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.7 rocked Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido early Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The agency said there may be a slight sea-level change in Japan’s coastal areas as a result of the 3:08 a.m. quake but that no damage is expected.

The temblor, which occurred in southern Hokkaido at a depth of about 40 kilometers, logged upper 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale to 7 in the town of Abira and lower 6 in the city of Chitose, both southeast of Sapporo.

