Government eyeing rework of ‘hometown tax donation’ system to curb use of gifts
A group of municipalities hold an event in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward on Aug. 1 to promote furusato nōzei, a tax donation system aimed at providing financial support for rural areas. | KYODO

Government eyeing rework of ‘hometown tax donation’ system to curb use of gifts

Kyodo

The government is considering reworking furusato nōzei (hometown tax donation), a system that allows taxpayers who typically live in urban areas to make donations to rural areas in exchange for tax credit, officials said Wednesday.

The system was implemented in 2008 as a way to redistribute tax income to cash-strapped municipalities. But it has led to fierce competition for donations and attempts to attract taxpayers with sometimes-extravagant gifts.

According to the officials, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications may exclude municipalities that offer expensive gifts from the system.

The ministry last year called on local governments to keep the value of gifts below 30 percent of donations, and this April further asked them to not offer gifts that are not locally produced. While most have complied, some have not, giving them an unfair advantage.

According to a government survey, about 80 municipalities collected more than ¥1 billion ($9 million) in donations in fiscal 2017. Of those, 12 municipalities have said they do not plan on changing their gift giving practices.

The ministry is in talks with these municipalities and is close to reaching a final decision on the issue, the officials said.

In addition to the gifts — often high-end meat or fruits — taxpayers are incentivized to participate in the system by being given a rebate on that year’s income tax and a deduction on the following fiscal year’s residence tax.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A cyclist passes by an exercise bike machine left on a sidewalk in Paris on Tuesday.
Forty percent of Japanese adults face higher risk of disease from lack of exercise: WHO
About 40 percent of Japanese adults were physically inactive in 2016, above the global average of 28 percent, exposing them to risks of heart disease, cancer, diabetes and dementia, a World Heal...
Image Not Available
Japan sees rise in child abuse cases at orphanages and foster homes
The number of child abuse cases reported in orphanages and foster homes has increased in recent years, according to government data, with some of the victims having been placed in such care due to ...
A shield and other protective equipment that East Japan Railway Co. plans to install on its shinkansen are shown in Tokyo on Tuesday.
JR East to equip bullet train staff with security equipment to defend against attacks
East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) will by the end of the year equip its bullet trains with shields and tear gas spray to be used by train crew in response to a deadly knife attack on a crowded sh...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A group of municipalities hold an event in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward on Aug. 1 to promote furusato nōzei, a tax donation system aimed at providing financial support for rural areas. | KYODO

, , , ,