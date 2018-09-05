/

JR Tokai sets up unit in Texas with eye on orders for the state’s bullet train project

NAGOYA – Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai), has set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Dallas in an effort to win orders related to a project to build a high-speed railway in Texas.

JR Tokai, the operator of the Tokaido Shinkansen line linking Tokyo with Osaka, has been providing technical support for the planned 385-kilometer high-speed railroad connecting Dallas and Houston, which is expected to employ shinkansen technology.

The new company, named High-Speed-Railway Integration Corp., was established in late August with a capital of $1 million.

The technical support covers the operational planning and designing of train stations and related facilities.

JR Tokai has formed a consortium with Hitachi Ltd. and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. with the aim of winning orders from Texas Central Partners LLC, the leader of the project.

The new unit will engage in talks with local companies and conduct related preparations. It also plans to carry out bullet train driving tests and give training to drivers and other local staff members if the Japanese consortium wins the orders.

