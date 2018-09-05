JR East to equip bullet trains with tear gas sprays, shields and stab-proof jackets

East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) will by the end of the year equip its bullet trains with tear gas sprays and shields to be used by train crew after a man went on a deadly attack with a knife on a crowded shinkansen in June, the railway operator said in a press release Tuesday.

Shields, stab-proof jackets and gloves will be placed inside all bullet trains. The train drivers and conductor will carry tear gas sprays and flashlights, which are intended to obstruct the vision of attackers. Stab-proof jackets and two-pronged weapons for catching criminals will also be readied at all shinkansen stops and major conventional railway stations.

Central Japan Railway Co., the operator of the train where the attack took place, and West Japan Railway Co. have already announced similar measures to enhance security.

In the June incident, a man began the rampage by slashing two female passengers on a Tokaido bullet train bound for Shin-Osaka Station from Tokyo. A male passenger who tried to stop the man was killed. The attacker was arrested after police stormed the train.

During the incident, the conductor talked with the attacker by shielding himself using a removable seat cushion. JR East said it will refurbish the seats of its bullet train cars as currently they cannot be taken off as easily as those on the cars of the Tokaido shinkansen.

The company also said it will introduce an emergency information-sharing system that connects the train crew and the command and control center via smartphones, enabling three or more people to communicate at the same time.

JR East will also increase medical supplies kept inside the bullet trains, such as bandages and gauzes, it said.