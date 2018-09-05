/

Mueller said OK with written responses from Trump over any campaign coordination with Kremlin

AP

WASHINGTON – Special counsel Robert Mueller is willing to accept written responses from President Donald Trump regarding any potential coordination between his campaign and the Kremlin’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

That’s according to a person familiar with a letter Mueller sent to Trump’s legal team last Friday. The person said the Trump legal team has not responded to the offer.

The letter was the latest step in ongoing negotiations between Mueller and the president’s lawyers over a potential interview. The person insisted on anonymity to discuss the confidential negotiations.

It was not immediately clear what those conditions mean for other questions Mueller is exploring. That includes whether the president obstructed justice in his attempts to undermine the Russia investigation. The New York Times first reported Mueller’s offer.

The move by Mueller comes after he has issued two lengthy indictments detailing Russian efforts to interfere in the presidential campaign. Mueller has also probed a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer he believed to have derogatory information on Democrat Hillary Clinton. Trump Jr. took the meeting, emails show, after it was described as part of a Russian government effort to help his father’s campaign.

Special counsel spokesman Peter Carr declined comment Tuesday.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A cyclist passes by an exercise bike machine left on a sidewalk in Paris on Tuesday.
1.4 billion adults face higher risk of disease from lack of exercise: WHO
More than 1.4 billion adults are putting themselves at heightened risk of deadly diseases by not getting enough exercise, doctors are warning, with global activity levels virtually unchanged in nea...
Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jamie Guttenberg, who was killed in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florica, attempts to shake hands with President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, as he leaves for a lunch break while appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington Tuesday to begin his confirmation to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. Kavanaugh did not shake his hand.
Trump Justice pick Brett Kavanaugh turns away as Parkland shooting victim's dad tries to shake hi...
A man whose teenage daughter was killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shooting tried to shake the hand of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during a break in Tuesday's confirmation hearing. ...
This combination of file photos created Tuesday shows Associate Editor of the Washington Post Bob Woodward (left) speaking at the Newseum during an event marking the 40th anniversary of Waterg.ate at the Newseum in Washington in 2012; and U.S President Donald Trump speaking during an event to announce a grant for drug-free communities support program, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Aug. 29. The White House under President Donald Trump is mired in a perpetual "nervous breakdown" with staff constantly seeking to control a leader whose anger and paranoia can paralyze operations for days, according to a new book by Bob Woodward.
Bob Woodward book says aide privately called Trump an 'idiot' while others tried to keep him in c...
An incendiary tell-all book by a reporter who helped bring down President Richard Nixon is roiling the White House, as current and former aides of President Donald Trump are quoted calling him an "...

, , ,