U.S. and U.K. researchers share prize for restoring children’s eyesight via gene therapy
Participants (from left) Jean Bennett, Alfred M. Maguire, Robin Ali, James Bainbridge, Samuel G. Jacobson, T. Michael Redmond and Portugese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa attend the 2018 Antonio Champalimaud Vision Awards ceremony at Champalimaud Foundation in Lisbon Tuesday. | REUTERS

AP

LISBON – Researchers in the United States and Britain are sharing a €1 million($1.16 million) prize from a Portuguese scientific foundation for developing revolutionary gene therapy that has restored the sight of children.

The Lisbon, Portugal-based Champalimaud Foundation’s annual Vision Award was given Tuesday for work on the treatment of children blinded from birth by genetic disease.

The foundation says the research brought a medical revolution, paving the way for new treatment of genetic conditions.

The winners are Michael Redmond of the U.S. National Eye Institute, who conducted pioneering early research in the field, and research teams in Pennsylvania, Florida and London, which built on that work.

