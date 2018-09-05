Trump, Moon to meet in NYC in late September during General Assembly
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures in a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington in May. Trump agreed on Tuesday to meet with Moon on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly later this month in New York, the White House said. | AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (jah-YIHN’) plan to meet later this month in New York.

The leaders agreed during a conversation Tuesday to meet while both are attending the annual meeting of the U.N. General Assembly.

The White House says Trump and Kim discussed developments on the Korean Peninsula, including efforts to achieve the “final, fully verified denuclearization” of North Korea. North Korea agreed to denuclearize following a June summit with Trump in Singapore, but progress has been slow to non-existent.

Moon told Trump he was sending a special envoy to Pyongyang on Wednesday to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and promised to report back on the meeting.

Trump recently directed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to delay a trip to North Korea.

