/

Chemical weapons watchdog confirms U.K. nerve agent findings that Novichok killed woman

AP

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS – The global chemical weapons watchdog on Tuesday confirmed findings by British authorities that the Novichok nerve agent killed one person and sickened another in the English town of Amesbury in June.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said that its tests showed that the nerve agent “is also the same toxic chemical that was found in the biomedical and environmental samples relating to the poisoning” of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in nearby Salisbury in March.

While the OPCW did not publicly name the nerve agent, Britain earlier identified it as Novichok, a lethal substance produced in the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

Dawn Sturgess and her partner, Charlie Rowley, were sickened months after the Skripals were poisoned with Novichok. Sturgess later died.

The OPCW report said that it was not able to establish whether the Novichok used to poison the Skripals was from the same batch as that which later killed Sturgess and sickened Rowley.

Britain blames Russia for poisoning the Skripals, a charge Moscow denies.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt again hit out at Russia after the OPCW issued its report.

“The recklessness of the Russian state in bringing a nerve agent into the U.K., and total disregard for the safety of the public, is appalling and irresponsible,” Hunt said. “Our thoughts are with the family of Dawn Sturgess, and with Charlie Rowley.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A protester shouts during a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday in Washington. President Donald Trump's newest Supreme Court nominee, Kavanaugh, is expected to face punishing questioning from Democrats this week over his endorsement of presidential immunity and his opposition to abortion. Some two dozen witnesses are lined up to argue for and against confirming Kavanaugh, who could swing the nine-member high court decidedly in conservatives' favor for years to come.
Chaos marks start of Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearing in U.S. Senate
Quarreling and confusion marked the Senate hearing Tuesday for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, with politically charged arguments about White House documents and confirmation rules getting a...
Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington in 2017. Mueller faces no limit on his investigation save for the mandate that established it. He can continue the probe — and even issue new indictments — right up to Nov. 6 and beyond.
What deadline? Robert Mueller's Russia probe can go past Nov. 6 midterms
Deadlines? What deadlines? For months, President Donald Trump and his allies have said the special counsel needs to wrap up his Russia investigation within 60 days of the midterm elections in No...
Syrians use dirt to put out a fire at the scene of a reported airstrike in the district of Jisr al-Shughur, in the Idlib province, on Tuesday. Russian warplanes battered Syria's rebel-controlled northwestern Idlib province on Tuesday for the first time in three weeks, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported, as fears of a government offensive mount.
Syrian and Russian warplanes pound Idlib before talks on expected attack, killing 13 civilians: m...
Russian and Syrian jets hammered a major rebel stronghold on Tuesday, a war monitor said, days before leaders of Russia, Iran and Turkey meet to discuss an expected Syrian government offensive that...

, , , , , ,