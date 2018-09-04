Suzuki to pull out of China market amid sluggish sales of small cars
Suzuki Motor Corp. President Toshihiro Suzuki stands beside a new model of its Jimny four-wheel-drive minivehicle series in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on July 5. The carmaker plans to withdraw from the Chinese market as consumers there shift their preferences toward larger automobiles. | KYODO

/

Suzuki to pull out of China market amid sluggish sales of small cars

KYODO

Suzuki Motor Corp. said Tuesday it will dissolve its joint auto production venture in China, exiting from the world’s biggest auto market as consumers’ appetite continues to shift away from compact to large vehicles.

Suzuki, which specializes in making small vehicles, said it agreed to sell the 50 percent stake it holds in Chongqing Changan Suzuki Automobile Co. to its local partner Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. The move follows the decision in June to end another joint venture in China.

Suzuki sees little growth potential for the compact car segment in China, as more customers are looking to large vehicles with their rising incomes. The company also expects few business opportunities in the near future as the Chinese government is pushing for electric vehicles, a category in which the Japanese company has lagged behind its rivals.

“Approximately 25 years ago, we launched the Alto in China, and since then we have made efforts to cultivate the Chinese market,” Osamu Suzuki, chairman of the company, said in a release.

“Due partly to a shift in the Chinese market to larger vehicles, we have decided to transfer all equity to Changan Automobile.”

Suzuki sold 105,000 vehicles in China in the fiscal year ended March 2018, only a fraction of the 3.22 million vehicles it sold worldwide the same year.

It sold 1.65 million vehicles in India, as it remains the biggest automaker in the fast-growing market.

Suzuki said Changan Suzuki, established in 1993, will continue to make and sell Suzuki-brand vehicles in China under a license and Suzuki will provide auto parts.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Dollar rises above ¥111.40 in late Tokyo trading
The dollar rose above ¥111.40 in late Tokyo trading Tuesday, jacked up by higher U.S. long-term interest rates. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.45-45, up from ¥110.96-...
Takahiro Yamauchi
Amid official recognition of esports, Japanese firms rush to cash in on booming market at home
Konami Digital Entertainment Co. saw the Asian Games, the world's second-largest multisport tournament after the Olympics, as a prime opportunity to boost demand for its game "Pro Evolution Socc...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks end tad lower after directionless trade
Stocks closed marginally lower on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Tuesday after moving directionlessly amid a dearth of fresh trading factors. The 225-issue Nikkei average lost 10.48 points, or 0.05...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Suzuki Motor Corp. President Toshihiro Suzuki stands beside a new model of its Jimny four-wheel-drive minivehicle series in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on July 5. The carmaker plans to withdraw from the Chinese market as consumers there shift their preferences toward larger automobiles. | KYODO

, ,