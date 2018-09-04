Japanese firms’ internal reserves grew to record high in fiscal 2017

JIJI

The internal reserves of nonfinancial companies grew at a faster pace than their capital expenditures did during fiscal 2017, which ended in March, Finance Ministry data showed Monday.

The result may draw complaints from Finance Minister Taro Aso, who has expressed displeasure at the slow pace of growth in companies’ capital spending relative to the expansion of their internal reserves.

The balance of internal reserves stood at ¥446.48 trillion at the end of fiscal 2017, hitting a record high for the sixth straight year and growing 9.9 percent from a year before, thanks to strong corporate earnings reflecting an economic recovery.

Capital spending rose 5.8 percent in fiscal 2017 from the previous year to ¥45.45 trillion, a record high since comparable data became available in fiscal 2001.

The balance of internal reserves at the end of fiscal 2017 was nearly 60 percent higher than the level at the end of fiscal 2011, before Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took office in December 2012.

“Japanese companies are still holding back from increasing their capital spending while earning relatively high profits,” said Taro Saito, director of economic research at the NLI Research Institute.

Japanese companies’ recurring profit surged 11.4 percent in fiscal 2017 from the previous year to ¥83.55 trillion, the highest since fiscal 1960.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

An employee works on an SUV production line of the automaker BAIC in Beijing on Aug. 29. China is the world's No. 1 trader, but its exports have shrunk as a share of the economy.
Trump tariff fight adds to China's economic challenges as retail, other sectors sag
China faces bigger economic challenges than its trade war with the U.S. Even before tit-for-tat tariffs, growth in the world's No. 2 economy was already forecast to cool from 6.8 percent ...
Image Not Available
Japan's Dai-ichi Life to buy Suncorp Life for $460 million
Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. said Tuesday it would buy Suncorp Life, an Australian life insurance unit of Suncorp Group, for 640 million Australian dollars ($460 million), the latest overseas expans...
Image Not Available
Databases run by National Diet Library and 10 other institutions to be unified on new website
The government plans to create a website to unify databases that are currently managed individually by affiliated institutions, officials said Tuesday. It will enable people to easily search a w...

,