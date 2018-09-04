Yuichiro Tamaki chosen as sole leader of the Democratic Party for the People, Japan’s second largest opposition party
Yuichiro Tamaki (right), who was elected Tuesday to head the Democratic Party for the People, the nation's second-largest opposition party, shakes hands with contender Keisuke Tsumura before the vote begins at a Tokyo hotel the same day. | KYODO

/

Yuichiro Tamaki chosen as sole leader of the Democratic Party for the People, Japan’s second largest opposition party

Kyodo

The Democratic Party for the People, Japan’s second-largest opposition party, elected one of its two former co-leaders as its new sole head Tuesday as it works to boost low support ratings ahead of key elections next year.

The party was formed in May through a merger between two splinters of the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan, which was in power between 2009 and 2012.

Yuichiro Tamaki, a four-term member of the House of Representatives, beat challenger Keisuke Tsumura on Tuesday in the first leadership contest since that time.

Tamaki, who worked for the Finance Ministry before winning his parliamentary seat, had led the party since May together with House of Councilors member Kohei Otsuka, who did not compete in the election. Tamaki, 49, will lead the party until September 2021.

A total of 61 lawmakers across both Diet chambers belong to the party, making it the second-largest opposition force after the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan — which also emerged from the Democratic Party of Japan. The CDP has 75 seats.

The new leader will be tasked with broadening the party’s support base and promoting cooperation with other opposition parties in the run-up to the unified local elections and the House of Councilors poll next year.

The approval rating for the Democratic Party for the People remains low at 1.5 percent, in comparison with 43.8 percent for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party, according to the latest survey conducted by Kyodo News late last month.

The ruling party, which controls the majority of both chambers, will also hold its leadership contest later this month. Abe is widely projected to secure his third consecutive term in the vote.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

High waves are observed at a fishing port in Aki, Kochi Prefecture, on Tuesday as Typhoon Jebi approaches western Japan.
Typhoon Jebi, most powerful to hit Japan in 25 years, brings heavy rains and violent winds to Kan...
Typhoon Jebi — the most powerful typhoon to hit Japan in 25 years — slammed into western Japan on Tuesday, killing at least one, disrupting transportation, shattering the glass ceili...
Industry minister Hiroshige Seko speaks at a news conference in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Safety checks delay construction of MOX fuel plant in Aomori for third time
Construction in Aomori Prefecture of the world's first commercial reactor to operate solely on plutonium-uranium mixed oxide fuel will be pushed back for the third time due to prolonged safety chec...
Arrows point to the fuel tanks of an F-16 fighter jet from U.S. Misawa Air Base in this August 2017 photo. Local fishermen in Aomori Prefecture have decided to seek about ¥93 million in damages over the dumping of fuel tanks by an F-16 from the base in February of this year.
Fishermen to seek ¥93 million in damages over February dumping of fuel tanks by U.S. fighter...
Fishermen in northeastern Japan are set to seek about ¥93 million in damages over the February dumping of fuel tanks by a U.S. fighter jet, which forced them to halt fishing, a local Defens...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Yuichiro Tamaki | KYODO Yuichiro Tamaki (right), who was elected Tuesday to head the Democratic Party for the People, the nation's second-largest opposition party, shakes hands with contender Keisuke Tsumura before the vote begins at a Tokyo hotel the same day. | KYODO

, , , ,