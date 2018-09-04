Databases run by National Diet Library and 10 other institutions to be unified on new website

JIJI

The government plans to create a website to unify databases that are currently managed individually by affiliated institutions, officials said Tuesday.

It will enable people to easily search a wide variety of materials on the internet, ranging from books and cultural properties to video games, anime and television programs.

Eleven databases that are managed separately by institutions such as the National Diet Library, the National Museum of Art and the National Archives of Japan will be covered by the planned website.

It is hoped to have the website up and running for a trial operation in January.

The website will also offer images and explanations for easy understanding by users.

The government is considering increasing the number of databases linked to the website and introducing other languages, including English, to the service.

It plans to allow use of information on the website by third parties and hopes that the website will be used in academic and business fields, as well as outside of Japan.

A National Diet Library official expressed hope that people will be interested in the website and use it often.

“The website will be a way for people to find and use historical archives in the digital era,” said an official for intellectual property strategy promotion at the Cabinet Office.

