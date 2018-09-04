Hokkaido town’s ‘Road to Heaven’ becomes popular tourist attraction

Kyodo

SAPPORO – A 28-kilometer stretch of road dubbed the “Road to Heaven” in the town of Shari, Hokkaido, is drawing attention as a new tourist destination.

“It’s a spectacular view, just what you’d expect in Hokkaido,” said Yusuke Sakamoto, 41, who came to see the road with his family from Sakura, Chiba Prefecture. “It looks like the road stretches on forever.”

According to officials from Shari town, the road, which stretches to neighboring Koshimizu town, started to become popular among tourists about five years ago. In mid-to-late September, the sun appears to go down just at the tip of the road.

The town is promoting the attraction, as well as building an observation point and a parking space for tourists who go to see it.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A truck drives on what has been dubbed the 'Road to Heaven,' which is becoming a new tourist destination in the Hokkaido town of Shari. | KYODO

