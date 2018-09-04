Lafcadio Hearn’s great-grandson working to boost number of foreign visitors to Matsue museum

Kyodo

MATSUE, SHIMANE PREF. – An improved English service offered by the great-grandson of Lafcadio Hearn, who wrote numerous books about Japan in the late 19th century, has helped to boost the number of foreign visitors to a museum in western Japan dedicated to the author.

Since the 2016 renovation of the museum in Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, Bon Koizumi, 57, has added detailed English captions for all displayed objects, including a desk, manuscripts and a suitcase used by Hearn (1850-1904), who became a naturalized Japanese at the age of 45 and was known as Yakumo Koizumi.

The number of foreign visitors to the Lafcadio Hearn Memorial Museum more than doubled to 2,749 in fiscal 2017, which ended in March, from 1,144 in fiscal 2015, when it was closed for three months for renewal.

Bon, who has been working for the museum since 1989 as a curator and adviser and became its chief in 2016, cooperated with a British translator in Matsue to update the English service.

Born to an Irish father and Greek mother in 1850 on Lefkada, an island in western Greece, Hearn arrived in Japan in 1890 when he was nearly 40 and soon gained a teaching position in Matsue, where he met his future wife, Setsu Koizumi, during his 15-month stay there. The couple officially tied the knot in 1896.

Hearn helped introduce Japanese traditions and culture to Western nations through such literary works as “Glimpses of Unfamiliar Japan” (1894), “Kwaidan” (1904), a collection of old Japanese ghost stories, and “Japan: An Attempt at Interpretation” (1904).

Bradley Walters, an 18-year-old American university student who visited the museum, said he was able to understand the exhibits easily with the English translations, while Richard Dudley, 71, who came with his family from the United States, said he did not know about Hearn but was intrigued to learn about his life.

To promote local tourism, Bon has also planned a “ghost tour” in Matsue, in which storytellers take participants to sites depicted in “Kwaidan.” Participants in the event were mostly local residents when it began in 2008, but Japanese and foreign tourists now account for about 70 percent of those joining the tour.

Inspired by the phrase “open mind,” which was used in the title of a modern art exhibition featuring Hearn in Greece in 2009, Bon said he thought “Yakumo’s open mind toward foreign cultures is needed at the present time.

“I especially want the younger generations to see the world without prejudice,” said Bon, who is exploring new events in a bid to attract even more visitors to the museum from Japan and abroad.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A woman walks past a thermometer showing the temperature topping 40 degrees in Nagoya on Aug. 6.
Eastern Japan's summer hottest since 1946, meteorological agency says
The summer this year in eastern Japan proved to be the hottest on record since 1946, the Meteorological Agency said Monday. The average temperature in the region in the three-month period from J...
A truck drives on what has been dubbed the "Road to Heaven," which is becoming a new tourist destination in the Hokkaido town of Shari.
Hokkaido town's 'Road to Heaven' becomes popular tourist attraction
A 28-kilometer stretch of road dubbed the "Road to Heaven" in the town of Shari, Hokkaido, is drawing attention as a new tourist destination. "It's a spectacular view, just what you'd expect in ...
Image Not Available
Having taken a dip, bears spotted in places in Japan they've not been seen for years
Rumiko Hamaya, 52, of Nemuro, the easternmost city in Hokkaido, was surprised to see a brown bear swimming in nearby Lake Furen in mid-August. "It might have been swimming for about 15 minutes, ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Lafcadio Hearn | KYODO The Lafcadio Hearn Memorial Museum offers more English-language information about the writer and the exhibits, and more foreign tourists are now visiting the museum in Matsue, Shimane Prefecture. | KYODO

, , ,