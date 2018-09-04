World Court weighs U.K. claim to Chagos Islands, site of key U.S. base, in Indian Ocean
A U.S. Air Force weapons loader delivers a 2,000-oiybd bomb for loading into a B1 bomber at the Diego Garcia base in 2001. International judges will hear arguments on Monday to examine the fate of the Brit.ish-ruled Chagos Islands, home to a strategic joint U.S military base — now claimed by Mauritius. In a diplomatic blow to Britain last year, the United Nations adopted a resolution presented by Mauritius and backed by African countries, asking the International Court of Justice to offer an advisory opinion on the island chain's fate. | U.S. DOD / VIA AFP-JIJI

/

World Court weighs U.K. claim to Chagos Islands, site of key U.S. base, in Indian Ocean

Reuters

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS – The legality of Britain’s claim to the Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean, which house a major U.S. military base, will be considered by the International Court of Justice on Monday when it starts a week of hearings.

Britain has overseen the islands since 1814 and in 1965 detached the Chagos Islands from Mauritius, a British colony that became independent three years later.

Britain went on to lease the Chagos Islands’ biggest island, Diego Garcia, to the United States in 1966, paving the way for construction of an air base that required the forced removal of around 1,500 people.

Mauritius has said it was unfairly pressured to cede control of the islands during the negotiations, and had agreed only to their temporary use for military purposes.

Mauritius petitioned the United Nations for an International Court of Justice opinion on the legality of Britain’s possession of Chagos.

Britain and the United States opposed the demand, but were voted down by the U.N. General Assembly. Britain is expected to argue that Mauritius is trying to improperly use the International Court of Justice or “World Court” to settle a bilateral dispute.

More than 20 interested parties, including the United States and the African Union, have asked to take part in the hearings.

“These things come together now in a combination of historical accident and intense political and popular interest in questions of colonial legacy,” international law expert Geoff Gordon of the Asser Institute in The Hague, said.

The World Court will ultimately issue only an “advisory opinion” on the case, but opinions by the United Nations’ highest court can carry significant weight in international law.

The people displaced from the Chagos Island have already lobbied to be able to return. But in 2016, Britain’s Foreign Ministry extended Diego Garcia’s lease until 2036 and declared the expelled islanders would not be allowed to return.

The people from Chagos were originally moved to nearby Mauritius and the Seychelles and effectively barred from returning. Many eventually settled in southern England.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Participants dance in costumes during the West Indian Day parade in the Brooklyn borough of New York Monday.
Annual NYC parade showcases Caribbean pride, amid tight security
Revelers displaying their Caribbean pride took to the streets of Brooklyn on Monday, flags waving, music blaring and feet dancing, for New York City's annual take on Carnival celebrations. At th...
The witness table is prepared for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, in the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing room on Capitol Hill in Washington Monday.
Trump top court pick, who endorsed presidential immunity, faces tough hearings in Congress
President Donald Trump's newest Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, is expected to face punishing questioning from Democrats this week over his endorsement of presidential immunity and his oppo...
Syrian rebel fighters prepare for an upcoming government forces offensive, in the countryside of the rebel-held northern Idlib province on Monday. In recent days, both the government and its ally Russia have stepped up their rhetoric against the rebel presence in Idlib as they gear up for an assault, which could be the last major battle of the civil war that has torn the country apart since 2011.
Trump warns Syria, Russia and Iran against Idlib 'tragedy'
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday warned Syria against launching an attack on the country's last rebel stronghold with the help of Russia and Iran, saying the offensive could trigger a "human t...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A U.S. Air Force weapons loader delivers a 2,000-oiybd bomb for loading into a B1 bomber at the Diego Garcia base in 2001. International judges will hear arguments on Monday to examine the fate of the Brit.ish-ruled Chagos Islands, home to a strategic joint U.S military base — now claimed by Mauritius. In a diplomatic blow to Britain last year, the United Nations adopted a resolution presented by Mauritius and backed by African countries, asking the International Court of Justice to offer an advisory opinion on the island chain's fate. | U.S. DOD / VIA AFP-JIJI Protesters hold a placard and banners outside the World Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday. Judges at the United Nations' highest court are listening to arguments in a case focused on whether Britain illegally maintains sovereignty over the Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean, including Diego Garcia, where the United States has a major military base. | MIKE CORDER / VIA AP Chagos Islanders hold placards reading 'we must return to Diego Garcia' and 'we've right to live' during a demonstration outside the London's Houses of Parliament, after British government won its appeal to Britain's highest court over previous rulings that allowed displaced Indian Ocean islanders to return home, in 2008. | SHAUN CURRY / VIA AFP-JIJI Diego Garcia, the largest island in the Chagos archipelago and site of a major United States military base in the middle of the Indian Ocean leased from Britain, is seen in 1966. | REUTERS

, , , , , , , ,