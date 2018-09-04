/

Abe’s pick in Okinawa governor’s race mum on U.S. Futenma base relocation

Kyodo

NAHA, OKINAWA PREF. – A major candidate running for governor of Okinawa in an election this month with the backing of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the Liberal Democratic Party did not clarify his stand on the single most contentious issue when releasing his campaign pledges Monday.

Atsushi Sakima, the former mayor of Ginowan, did not clarify where he stands on the controversial plan to relocate a major U.S. military base within the prefecture.

Sakima is running with the backing of Abe and his ruling coalition, which is pressing to move U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma’s operations from a crowded residential area of Ginowan, to the less-populated coastal district of Henoko in Nago.

“I will realize the return (of the base premises) as soon as possible and seek a revision of the Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement,” Sakima told a press conference where he unveiled his campaign platform.

But Sakima did not make clear whether he supports the plan to move the base operations to Henoko, which many Okinawans strongly oppose as they the base moved somewhere outside the prefecture, where the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan are located.

In the Sept. 30 election, Sakima, 54, is running against Denny Tamaki, 58, an opposition member of the Diet in Tokyo who is opposed to the transfer plan, and other candidates.

The election is being held to fill the post left vacant by the recent death of Gov. Takeshi Onaga, who fiercely confronted the central government over the relocation plan and led efforts to reduce the U.S. military presence in Okinawa.

Following Onaga’s instruction, the prefecture last week retracted its approval for landfill work at the relocation site, claiming illegality in the application process. This has stopped the Defense Ministry from restarting construction work.

In his campaign pledges, Sakima said he would invite a U.N. organization to utilize the U.S. base site in Ginowan once it is returned to Japan. He also promised to promote the local economy and increase Okinawa’s per-capita income, the lowest among Japan’s 47 prefectures.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Monitors show the projected course of Typhoon Jebi at JR Osaka Station Monday night. Some train services in western Japan were suspended Tuesday as the powerful typhoon is on course to hit the region.
'Very strong' typhoon poised to make landfall in Shikoku or Kii Peninsula in afternoon
Powerful typhoon Jebi is expected to make landfall in western Japan on Tuesday afternoon, with the weather agency warning of heavy rain and strong winds in both western and eastern regions of the c...
A satellite image as of Monday morning shows Typhoon Jebi moving toward western Japan.
Powerful Typhoon Jebi on course to hit western or central Japan on Tuesday
Western Japan was bracing for the strongest typhoon in 25 years on Monday as Typhoon Jebi took aim at Shikoku. Jebi, the 21st typhoon of the season, was expected to make landfall on Shikoku or t...
Image Not Available
Bodies of missing mother and infant found near Hyogo campsite
Police on Monday have found the bodies of a 40-year-old woman and her two-month-old baby on the coastline of Akaho, Hyogo Prefecture, which faces the Seto Inland Sea. The pair had gone missing o...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Atsushi Sakima, a candidate for Okinawa governor, speaks during a press conference in Naha, Okinawa, on Monday. | KYODO

, , , , ,