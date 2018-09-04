Moose crowded by onlookers on shore drowns in Vermont after crossing Lake Champlain
In this Saturday photo provided by Bernadette Toth a moose stands in Lake Champlain in South Hero, Vermont. Wildlife officials say the animal had crossed the lake and made it to shore, but went back in the water, after likely feeling threatened by onlookers, and drowned. | BERNADETTE TOTH / VIA AP

Moose crowded by onlookers on shore drowns in Vermont after crossing Lake Champlain

AP

SOUTH HERO, VERMONT – A moose drowned in Lake Champlain after people crowded around the animal to take its picture, Vermont wildlife officials said.

Fish and Wildlife Warden Robert Currier said the moose swam across the lake from New York to South Hero, Vermont, on Saturday. He said it made it onto land but was forced back into the water, likely feeling threatened by onlookers. The moose succumbed to exhaustion and drowned.

Cormier said he wasn’t there when the moose re-entered the water, but believes onlookers played a role based on what he heard from them and from local authorities. He arrived shortly before the animal drowned.

“It was struggling pretty good at that point. We were waiting for a boat to respond to try to assist it, but before the boat arrived, it had drowned,” he said Monday. “It was really rough out there, probably 4- to 5-foot swells and high wind.”

Cormier said when the boat arrived, he got in the water and attached a rope to the moose to remove it.

Bernadette Toth was in the area Saturday morning with her 17-year-old daughter, who was having her senior photos taken. She saw the moose swim to shore, but left before it re-entered the water. She said there were about half a dozen people nearby and noted that the incident happened near a bike path popular with tourists.

“They made it sound like it was this big mob of people. No, this is a heavy trafficked area for South Hero,” Toth said. “That is always a very busy, busy area.”

Currier said moose respond to threats by leaving an area or getting aggressive.

“I would advise the public to keep their distance from the animal, give it a lot of space and notify the Department of Fish and Wildlife,” he said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Security officials stand alert at The Central Railway Station in Amsterdam on Friday after two people were hurt in a stabbing incident.
Judge orders Amsterdam station stabbing suspect held two more weeks, cites 'terrorist motive'
An investigating judge on Monday ordered an Afghan asylum-seeker held for a further two weeks on suspicion of stabbing "with a terrorist motive" two American tourists at Amsterdam's main railway st...
President Donald Trump gestures while speaking at the Harris Conference Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, Friday. President Donald Trump is escalating his attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, suggesting the embattled official should have intervened in investigations of two GOP congressmen to help Republicans in the midterms. Trump tweeted Monday that "investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department."
Trump escalates attacks on his attorney general after two GOP lawmakers are indicted
President Donald Trump escalated his attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday, suggesting the Department of Justice put Republicans in midterm jeopardy with recent indictments of two GOP...
Conference chairman Wolfgang Ischinger talks at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, in February.
Trump could push Germany toward Russia and China, veteran diplomat says
The longer Donald Trump stays in office, the higher the risk that anti-American forces will gain the upper hand in Germany and push it into the arms of Russia and China, veteran German diplomat Wol...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

In this Saturday photo provided by Bernadette Toth a moose stands in Lake Champlain in South Hero, Vermont. Wildlife officials say the animal had crossed the lake and made it to shore, but went back in the water, after likely feeling threatened by onlookers, and drowned. | BERNADETTE TOTH / VIA AP

, ,