Judge orders Amsterdam station stabbing suspect held two more weeks, cites ‘terrorist motive’
Security officials stand alert at The Central Railway Station in Amsterdam on Friday after two people were hurt in a stabbing incident. | GERMAIN MOYON / VIA AFP-JIJI

The Hague,

NETHERLANDS – An investigating judge on Monday ordered an Afghan asylum-seeker held for a further two weeks on suspicion of stabbing “with a terrorist motive” two American tourists at Amsterdam’s main railway station.

Following a behind-closed-doors hearing, the judge extended the 19-year-old suspect’s custody because of fears he may flee, repeat the crime or violate the law, according to a statement by an Amsterdam court.

No further details of the case were released.

The man, identified only as Jawed S. under Dutch privacy rules, was shot by police on Friday shortly after a knife attack left two Americans with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Earlier Monday, German authorities said that the man had applied for asylum in Germany and was not considered a security threat there.

German Interior Ministry spokesman Harald Neymanns confirmed that the suspect was registered as an asylum-seeker in Germany.

Neymanns says German federal police have no information that the suspect was considered a threat to security or even as a person of interest.

