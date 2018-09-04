Nike launching ad campaign featuring scorned ex-quarterback Colin Kaepernick: reports
An ad taken from the official Twitter account of apparel company Nike shows Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who sparked controversy by kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. Kaepernick will be the face of a Nike ad campaign for the 30th anniversary of its 'Just Do It' motto.

Nike launching ad campaign featuring scorned ex-quarterback Colin Kaepernick: reports

Reuters

NEW YORK – Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who sparked controversy by kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice, will be the face of a Nike Inc. ad campaign for the 30th anniversary of its “Just Do It” motto, according to ESPN on Monday.

Kaepernick was a quarterback with the San Francisco 49ers for six years. He stirred national debate by taking a knee while the anthem was played before games during the National Football League’s 2016 season to draw attention to police killings of black men and other issues.

Kaepernick on Monday tweeted a black-and-white photo of himself featuring the Nike logo and “just do it” slogan as well as a quote, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

The protests during the national anthem, soon embraced by other players too, raised the ire of some NFL fans and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump said the players disrespected the American flag and the military, and he has said he would love to see NFL owners fire football players who disrespected the American flag

Kaepernick and another former 49ers player, Eric Reid, have not been signed by any of the NFL’s 32 teams since their protests spread around the league. Both have filed collusion grievances against NFL owners.

On Thursday, arbitrator Stephen Burbank denied the league’s request to dismiss the case, which means he found sufficient evidence for the case to continue and perhaps go to trial.

News of Nike’s ad campaign broke just days before the first game of the NFL season on Thursday, when the controversy over pre-game protests could flare anew.

“Nike has always been and will continue to be my family’s favorite shoe,” wrote Twitter user @TheDionneMama.

But other reaction on Twitter was negative. “Time to throw away all my Nike crap,” wrote @SportDuh 17.

Kaepernick received an enthusiastic welcome from fans at the U.S. Open’s showcase match between Serena and Venus Williams on Friday night when he was shown raising his fist on the big screen.

Efforts to reach Nike and Kaepernick were not immediately successful.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Smoke rises as people check the damage after a rocket hit a camp for displaced people during the fight between rival armed groups in Tripoli Sunday.
Facebook, Libya's main news source, said blocked in Tripoli and other cities as fighting rages
Facebook has been blocked in the Libyan capital of Tripoli and other cities, residents said on Monday as fighting between rival groups raged. Facebook is the main platform for news in Libya with...
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro participates in the process of buying a savings certificate in gold at Venezuela's Central Bank in Caracas, Venezuela in this handout picture obtained by Reuters Monday.
Maduro buys gold to boost savings amid Venezuela's five-digit inflation but few other takers seen
President Nicolas Maduro said he is investing part of his personal savings in a gold-backed certificate as part of a much-questioned plan to crush hyperinflation and reactivate Venezuela's moribund...
A shopper wearing a mask against pollution walks past a U.S, apparel store in Beijing in March. China faces bigger economic challenges than its trade war with the U.S. Even before tit-for-tat tariffs, growth in the world's No. 2 economy was already forecast to cool from 6.8 percent last year to a still-robust 6.5 percent this year. Growth in retail sales, a bigger part of the Chinese economy than exports, was weaker than expect in July and close to a 14-year low. Factory output and other sectors also decelerated.
Trump tariff fight adds to China's economic challenges as retail, other sectors sag
AP China faces bigger economic challenges than its trade war with the U.S. Even before tit-for-tat tariffs, growth in the world's No. 2 economy was already forecast to cool from 6.8 percent l...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

An ad taken from the official Twitter account of apparel company Nike shows Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who sparked controversy by kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. Kaepernick will be the face of a Nike ad campaign for the 30th anniversary of its 'Just Do It' motto. San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick kneels during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, in Seattle in 2016. Kaepernick has a new deal with Nike, even though the NFL does not want him. Kaepernick's attorney, Mark Geragos, made the announcement on Twitter, calling the former 49ers quarterback an 'All American Icon' and crediting attorney Ben Meiselas for getting the deal done. | TED S. WARREN / VIA AP

, , , , , ,