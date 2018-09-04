At least five dead after bus hits viaduct pillar in Spain
A civil guard surveys the wreckage of a bus crash that left at least four people dead in Aviles, Spain, Monday. | ELOY ALONSO / VIA REUTERS

At least five dead after bus hits viaduct pillar in Spain

AFP-JIJI

MADRID – Five people died and 20 others were injured Monday when a bus crashed into the pillar of a viaduct in northern Spain, authorities said.

The accident took place in Aviles in the Asturias region, a spokeswoman for emergency services told AFP.

“Five people have died,” a spokesman for the central government’s representative office in Asturias added — all of them passengers.

Among the 20 injured was the driver, who had to have a limb amputated, the spokesman said.

Photos published in local media showed the front of the bus split in half by the pillar.

The bus was traveling on a highway at the base of the viaduct when the accident happened, the causes of which are still unknown.

It is the worst bus crash since March 2016, when 13 foreign students, most of them from Italy, died in a bus accident in the northeastern region of Catalonia.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Hoping to colonize Mars by 2117, UAE names two astronauts to go to International Space Station
The ruler of Dubai has announced the names of two astronauts from the United Arab Emirates who will be heading to the International Space Station, a first for the Gulf nation. Sheikh Mohammed bi...
An Open Arms lifeguard gives a thumbs-up to a migrant at the other end of a rubber boat in the middle of a rescue operation some 30 nautical miles off the coast of Libya in the Mediterranean Sea June 30. The U.N. refugee agency says people smugglers are taking greater risks to ferry their human cargo toward Europe as Libya's coast guard increasingly intercepts boats carrying migrants, increasing the likelihood that those on board may die on the Mediterranean journey. That's one of the key findings from the latest UNHCR report about efforts to reach Europe.
Migrant death rate soars in Mediterranean as 1 in 18 are lost: UNHCR
Crossing the central Mediterranean has become more treacherous than ever for migrants trying to reach Europe, with 1 in 18 dying or going missing during the voyage — more than double the rate last ...
Syrian President Bashar Assad gestures in a meeting with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Damascs Monday.
Militants must be 'cleaned out' of Syria's Idlib, Iran says
Iran called on Monday for militants to be "cleaned out" of Syria's Idlib province, as it prepared for talks with Syria and Russia about confronting the last major enclave held by rebels opposed to ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A civil guard surveys the wreckage of a bus crash that left at least four people dead in Aviles, Spain, Monday. | ELOY ALONSO / VIA REUTERS

,