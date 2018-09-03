/

Abe to meet with Putin in Vladivostok, eyes talks with Xi and Khaltmaa Battulga

Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday he will attend a regional economic forum in the port city of Vladivostok next week and have a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Abe said he is also arranging separate meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak Yon and Mongolian President Khaltmaa Battulga on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, which is scheduled to be held from Sept. 11 to 13.

The prime minister expressed his determination to push forward with talks about holding joint economic activities on the Russia-held, Japan-claimed islands off Hokkaido during his meeting with Putin.

Tokyo sees the activities as a path toward resolving the long-standing territorial row and possibly signing a peace treaty to formally end the war. Moscow is interested in attracting Japanese investment to the islands.

Abe was looking to have a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to address the abduction issue but the Russian government said he would not be attending.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Abe vows to lead fight against protectionism at LDP pre-election rally
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe vowed Monday to "lead the world" in countering the recent rise in protectionism and trade wars if he wins re-election in his ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadershi...
A screenshot of the Fujisan Koko website shows places where Mount Fuji can be viewed throughout Japan. The site also shows what kinds of photos of the mountain can be taken from certain locations.
Online map shows areas where Mount Fuji can be viewed 'by anyone'
The Japan Map Center on Monday released an online guide to locations where Mount Fuji can be viewed, showing that the nation's renowned 3,776-meter volcano can be observed from as far as 300 km ...
Then-Chief Cabinet Secretary Keizo Obuchi holds up the kanji for the new era name Heisei on Jan. 7, 1989, the day Emperor Hirohito died.
Name of Japan's next era to avoid initial letters used to refer to past four eras
The romanized name of the new Imperial era, to be introduced next May, is unlikely to start with the first letter of any of the last four eras, taking heed of a practice whereby era names are ab...

, , ,