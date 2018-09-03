/

Asian brewer dubbed world’s cheapest alcohol stock by Goldman Sachs

Bloomberg

SINGAPORE – Thai Beverage PLC has earned the title of the world’s “cheapest alcohol” pick at Goldman Sachs, with the Bangkok-based brewer now the worst performer in its consumer stocks coverage, although analysts say a turnaround in its operations next year will give the stock a nice lift.

Since losing 7.3 billion Singapore dollars ($5.3 billion) this year, ThaiBev now trades at 14.9 times future earnings — below its 10-year average — while the MSCI World Beverages Index trades at 20.1 times, according to compiled data.

“The stock has reached its bottom, both on earnings and valuation,” June Zhu and Manik Mahajan, analysts at Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte wrote in a report last week. “FY19 will mark the start of the turnaround” due to forecast improvements in farm incomes, wages and election spending.

The company’s management is anticipating that higher agricultural income in Thailand and a strategy to replace short-term debt with long-term loans will improve finances next year.

Sanford C. Bernstein analysts Euan McLeish and Yan Li upgraded the stock from underperform to market-perform Friday, saying the stock’s valuation “now fairly reflects the weak domestic outlook and the lack of upside from the recent acquisitions.”

Goldman’s Zhu, who last week reiterated her buy rating on the stock from July 30, says investors should monitor the company’s progress on sales volume, revenue growth at its Vietnamese unit, cost controls and debt management. Even so, she cut the target price to SG$0.74 from SG$0.94 on Wednesday, citing a lack of visibility for the next six months.

Of 16 analysts covering the stock, only two brokerages have sell-equivalent ratings. Phillip Capital, which has a reduce rating, said on Aug. 17 that it’s still worried that weak disposable income might continue to weigh on prospects. JPMorgan’s Kae Pornpunnarath has an underweight rating.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks fall on profit-taking
Stocks fell on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Monday, hurt by selling to cash in on gains following the recent market advance. The Nikkei 225 lost 157.77 points, or 0.69 percent, to end at 22,...
Roberto Azevedo, director general of the World Trade Organization, has warned U.S. President Donald Trump that his threat to leave the institution could undermine global business conducted by U.S. companies.
WTO head warns U.S. exit from body would mean chaos for American business
The head of the World Trade Organization has responded to President Donald Trump's threat to leave the institution by warning such a move would cause chaos for U.S. companies operating around th...
Signage for HNA Group Co. is displayed atop company premises in Beijing.
China's HNA Group slims down after asset sales but debt concerns remain
Though HNA Group Co. has managed to reduce one of China's biggest debt piles by selling off dozens of assets, the embattled Chinese conglomerate will probably need to get much slimmer before reg...

, ,