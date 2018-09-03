Police search for woman and baby near Hyogo Prefecture camp site

A woman in her 40s and her 2-month-old son have been missing since Saturday after going to a camping area in Ako, Hyogo Prefecture, local police said Monday.

The woman’s car was found in the parking lot of the camp site, which is about 3 km southeast of JR Banshu-Ako Station, according to the police. A note left inside the vehicle said, “Please don’t search.”

A passerby noticed a 4-year-old boy, who was the woman’s eldest son, crying at the parking lot at around 6:10 p.m. on Saturday and reported the incident to the police.

A search for the woman and baby is ongoing but so far neither has been found.