Egypt says Neolithic village found in Nile Delta predated the pharaohs by 2,500 years
This undated photo released by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities shows one of the oldest villages ever found in the Nile Delta, with remains dating back to before the pharaohs in Tell el-Samara, about 140 km (87 miles) north of Cairot. Chief archaeologist Frederic Gio says his team found silos containing animal bones and food, indicating human habitation as early as 5000 B.C. | EGYPTIAN MINISTRY OF ANTIQUITIES / VIA AP

CAIRO – Egypt said Sunday that archeologists have unearthed one of the oldest villages ever found in the Nile Delta, with remains dating back to before the pharaohs.

The Antiquities Ministry said the Neolithic site was discovered in Tell el-Samara, about 140 km (87 miles) north of Cairo. Chief archaeologist Frederic Gio said his team found silos containing animal bones and food, indicating human habitation as early as 5000 B.C.

That would be some 2,500 years before the Giza pyramids were built.

In recent years, Egypt has touted discoveries in the hopes of reviving tourism after the unrest that followed its 2011 popular uprising.

