Dutch police grill suspect in stabbings of two Americans in alleged terrorist attack at station
Dutch police officers point their guns at a wounded 19-year-old man who was shot by police after stabbing two people in the central railway station in Amsterdam Friday. Police investigators in Amsterdam included an extremist attack as a possible motive for the stabbings of two people at the busy railway station Friday as authorities in the Dutch capital reported that the suspect shot by police is an Afghan citizen. | AP

/

Dutch police grill suspect in stabbings of two Americans in alleged terrorist attack at station

AP

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS – The U.S. State Department offered help Sunday to investigators in the Netherlands who are treating the stabbings of two American tourists at Amsterdam’s main railway station as a possible extremist attack.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the U.S. was “ready to assist Dutch authorities in their investigations as appropriate.”

“Dutch authorities have announced that investigations are focused on a terrorist motive for this unprovoked, horrifying attack,” Nauert said in a statement. “The United States stands with our Dutch allies and others in our common fight against terrorism in all forms.”

At a hospital on Sunday, detectives questioned the 19-year-old Afghan citizen who is a suspect in the Friday stabbings. Amsterdam police shot and wounded him.

Amsterdam Police spokesman Ruben Sprong said the suspect, identified only as Jawed S. under Dutch privacy rules, was scheduled to appear at a closed hearing with an investigating judge on Monday.

The Americans also remained hospitalized with “serious but nonlife threatening injuries,” Sprong said. Their identities haven’t been made public.

Dutch authorities said the suspect has a German residency permit and that his home in Germany was searched for the stabbing investigation.

The city government in Amsterdam said Saturday that, based on the suspect’s first statements, “he had a terrorist motive.” It did not reveal what he said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Microwave weapon suspected in mystery attacks on U.S. diplomats in Cuba and China: report
Doctors and scientists increasingly suspect attacks with unconventional microwave weapons as the cause of the mysterious ailments that have stricken more than three dozen American diplomats and the...
A poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts hangs in the window of a local business in Brooklyn, Iowa, Aug. 21. Rob Tibbetts, father of slain Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts, in a Saturday opinion piece spoke out against using his daughter's death "to advance views she believed were profoundly racist," a call that comes after President Donald Trump and others seized on the suspected killer's citizenship to argue for changes in U.S. immigration laws.
Father of slain Iowa student decries using her as 'pawn' in racist, white supremacist anti-immigr...
The father of slain Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts in an opinion piece spoke out against using his daughter's death in support of "views she believed were profoundly racist," a call that come...
Numerous editions of the Federal Constitutional Law (Grundgesetz) are placed in the treet by supporters of the alliance Chemnitz Nazifrei" (Chemnitz without Nazis) close to the place of a countermarch in Chemnitz, eastern Germany, on Saturday ahead a protest of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and anti-Islam Pegida movement. The far-right demonstration was organised in a reaction to a knife killing, allegedly by an Iraqi and a Syrian, that set off anti-immigrant mob violence.
Germany suspends, probes two Bavaria policemen over Nazi salute
Police in Germany's southern state of Bavaria are investigating two officers suspected of performing the illegal Hitler salute. The German constitution makes it a crime to exhibit Nazi symbols a...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Dutch police officers point their guns at a wounded 19-year-old man who was shot by police after stabbing two people in the central railway station in Amsterdam Friday. Police investigators in Amsterdam included an extremist attack as a possible motive for the stabbings of two people at the busy railway station Friday as authorities in the Dutch capital reported that the suspect shot by police is an Afghan citizen. | AP The central train station of Amsterdam is seen last December. | YVES HERMAN / VIA REUTERS

, , , , ,