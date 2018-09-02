During Tokyo earthquake drill, about 60 foreign tourists are transported by boat

JIJI

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Sunday conducted a disaster drill that assumed a powerful earthquake had struck beneath the capital. The exercise involved the evacuation of foreign tourists by ship for the first time.

To transport visitors from abroad, the government used vessels of the Tokyo Fire Department, the Metropolitan Police Department, the Japan Coast Guard and private businesses.

The exercise was based on a scenario in which a quake measuring an upper 6, the second highest on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, struck the capital. About 7,000 people participated in the drill, including residents and personnel from related organizations.

Water taxis and buses were used to carry medicine and medical workers to a wharf near an integrated elementary and junior high school in Minato Ward. At the school, local residents learned how to make a stretcher and set up a spigot on a fire hydrant.

Part of the exercise involved transporting about 60 foreign tourists by water bus along waterways, including the Sumida River, in Chuo Ward.

Officials were on hand throughout to monitor various stages of the exercise in order to have a clearer view of what to do in the event of a disaster.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike took part in a firefighting drill at the school. In a park, she later viewed an exercise when people trapped in a collapsed building were of rescued.

Koike told reporters, “It’s feasible to use the waterfront for the transport of relief supplies (in times of disaster).”

