Saudi sovereign fund appoints former Dow Chemical CEO Andrew Liveris as special adviser
Andrew Liveris | REUTERS

Saudi sovereign fund appoints former Dow Chemical CEO Andrew Liveris as special adviser

Reuters

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – In its highest-profile appointment of any global manufacturing executive, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign fund has named Andrew Liveris, the former chairman and chief executive of Dow Chemical, as a special adviser.

Liveris will work closely with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) on matters of strategic importance, assist the fund in efforts to boost the value of its portfolio, and ensure the contribution of PIF companies to Saudi Arabia’s economic vision program 2030, the fund said in a statement Sunday.

His appointment comes as the PIF, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is negotiating the sale of its majority stake in Saudi Basic Industries to oil company Aramco.

Liveris joined Aramco’s board on July 1.

The PIF said Liveris has extensive experience by working in Saudi Arabia over the last two decades and under his leadership, Dow DuPont worked with Aramco to develop the Sadara Chemical petrochemical complex.

The PIF, which manages more than $250 billion in assets, aims to increase its asset portfolio to $400 billion by 2020.

More than half of its assets are tied up in large Saudi companies, but the PIF has also made substantial overseas commitments.

This included a $45 billion agreement to invest in a giant tech fund led by Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. and another $20 billion committed to an infrastructure investment fund planned with Blackstone.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A man sits in front of a billboard stating that American customers will be charged 25 percent extra due to ongoing China-U.S. trade tensions at a restaurant in Guangzhou in southern China's Guangdong Province on Aug. 13.
China Party journal warns of trade war's impact on financial stability
A Chinese Communist Party journal has said that the country may experience near-term pain from trade friction with the United States, including a negative impact on financial stability, but Chin...
A ship in Iran that appears to be carrying oil to Japan appears in this photo from Iran's Ministry of Petroleum in January 2016.
Japan's oil distributors plan to stop importing Iranian crude in October: sources
Japan's major oil distributors, taking heed of U.S. demands, are expected to suspend crude imports from Iran in October and switch to other producers in the Middle East, sources with knowledge o...
Image Not Available
Toronto Star reporter says Trump was wrong to blame Bloomberg for leak about NAFTA
The Toronto Star journalist who reported brash remarks apparently made by U.S. President Donald Trump off the record to Bloomberg says that news agency was not his source. The Canadian d...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Andrew Liveris | REUTERS

, , , , , ,