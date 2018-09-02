‘Very strong’ typhoon projected to hit Honshu on Tuesday

A “very strong” typhoon in the Pacific Ocean has prompted weather authorities to issue warnings for high waves, flooding and landslides in areas including those struck by disastrous flooding earlier this year.

Typhoon Jebi, the 21st storm of the season, is packing winds of up to 252 kph (156 mph) and had a barometric pressure of 935 hectopascals as of 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the Meteorological Agency.

It is expected to hit Honshu on Tuesday, the agency said.

“Maintaining its very strong power, the typhoon is forecast to approach western and eastern Japan,” the agency said.

Jebi’s projected path appears to cover the Chugoku region, where record rainfall in July unleashed flooding and landslides that killed around 220 people, marking Japan’s worst weather-related disaster in decades. The region comprises Hiroshima, Okayama, Shimane, Tottori, and Yamaguchi prefectures.

Local media said the typhoon, which is still hundreds of kilometers away in the Pacific, could be the strongest storm to hit the nation this year.

The Meteorological Agency urged residents in the western and eastern regions to prepare for high waves, landslides and floods. The storm comes as some 27,000 people in Nagato, Yamaguchi Prefecture, were temporarily ordered to evacuate Saturday due to torrential rain.

Japan is regularly struck by major storm systems during the summer and autumn. Jebi would follow Typhoon Cimaron, which made landfall on Aug. 23 and disrupted transport but went easy on injuries and property damage.

More rain might be welcome in other parts of Japan, which has also been sweating through a deadly heat wave.