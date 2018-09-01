California lawmakers pass strict ‘net neutrality’ bill
Jerry Brown | REUTERS

/

California lawmakers pass strict ‘net neutrality’ bill

Reuters

LOS ANGELES – California lawmakers on Friday sent to the governor for final approval strict “net neutrality” laws that would defy sweeping Federal Communications Commission rules that are seen as a boon for internet providers.

The Democratic-controlled Senate voted 27-12 to pass the bill, SB 822, with just hours left in the legislative session. The measure had been approved by their colleagues in the Assembly one day earlier.

Gov. Jerry Brown, a Democrat, has not said if he will sign the bill into law. He has 30 days to act but does not typically signal his intentions before legislation lands on his desk.

“We did it, we passed the strongest net neutrality standards in the nation,” Democrat Scott Wiener, the bill’s author, said in a written statement issued after the vote. “The internet is at the heart of 21st century life — our economy, our public safety and health systems, and our democracy.”

Supporters of California’s proposed regulations contend that net neutrality rules would bar major internet providers from blocking, slowing or giving preferential access to online content.

Critics say the restrictions limit internet providers’ ability to recoup the costs of network improvements and will lead them to curb investment.

In June, the FCC under President Donald Trump repealed rules adopted during the Obama administration that barred internet service providers from blocking content or charging more for access, a move intended to establish a more level playing field — “net neutrality.”

State attorneys general and the District of Columbia asked a federal appeals court in August to reinstate the Obama regulations. They were joined in that action a week later by a coalition of trade groups representing companies including Alphabet, Facebook and Amazon.

The U.S. Senate voted in May to keep the Obama-era internet rules, but the measure is unlikely to be approved by the House of Representatives or the White House.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A technician works on the clock at the Lukaskirche Church in Dresden, Germany, in March.
Seasonal clock changes: A controversial ritual
The semiannual changing of the clocks for winter and summer has been a ritual in Europe since 1916, originally conceived as an energy-saving measure. But over the years many countries have aband...
Endeavor Crater, shown in a composite of images made from June 7 to 19, 2017, by NASA's Opportunity rover on Mars.
Mars dust storm clears, raising hope for stalled rover Opportunity
One of the biggest Martian dust storms on record is clearing up after nearly three months, raising hope that NASA's stranded solar-powered robotic vehicle, Opportunity, will soon come back to life....
Naa'imur Zakariyah Rahman
Islamic State supporter imprisoned 30 years for plot to kill British leader Theresa May
A supporter of the Islamic State group who plotted to kill British Prime Minister Theresa May received a prison sentence of at least 30 years Friday from a judge who called him "a very dangerous in...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Jerry Brown | REUTERS Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai speaks ahead of the vote on the repeal of 'net neutrality' rules at the FCC headquarters in Washington on Dec. 14. | REUTERS

, , , ,