/

Sprinting naked man leads LA police on lengthy pursuit

AP

LOS ANGELES – A naked man who sprinted with Los Angeles police officers running after him and a police helicopter overhead is in custody after a lengthy chase .

The pursuit at dawn Friday captured live by TV news helicopters began after the man abandoned a suspected stolen truck on a freeway east of downtown.

Illuminated by a police helicopter spotlight, the man sprinted along dirt footpaths, through a homeless encampment and scaled a fence.

Officers closed in as he hid under trees, but the man then ran down an embankment and across several busy freeway connector roads, dodging cars.

The man disappeared into a hilly wooded area behind residences but officers caught up with him.

He was not immediately identified.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A technician works on the clock at the Lukaskirche Church in Dresden, Germany, in March.
Seasonal clock changes: A controversial ritual
The semiannual changing of the clocks for winter and summer has been a ritual in Europe since 1916, originally conceived as an energy-saving measure. But over the years many countries have aband...
Endeavor Crater, shown in a composite of images made from June 7 to 19, 2017, by NASA's Opportunity rover on Mars.
Mars dust storm clears, raising hope for stalled rover Opportunity
One of the biggest Martian dust storms on record is clearing up after nearly three months, raising hope that NASA's stranded solar-powered robotic vehicle, Opportunity, will soon come back to life....
Naa'imur Zakariyah Rahman
Islamic State supporter imprisoned 30 years for plot to kill British leader Theresa May
A supporter of the Islamic State group who plotted to kill British Prime Minister Theresa May received a prison sentence of at least 30 years Friday from a judge who called him "a very dangerous in...

, ,