/

Osaka High Court orders government, 10 firms to pay ¥302 million in damages over asbestos exposure

JIJI

OSAKA – The Osaka High Court has ordered the government and 10 construction material makers to pay some ¥302 million in damages to 27 former construction workers and their kin over cancer and other health problems caused by asbestos.

The court on Friday recognized the responsibility of the state and the 10 companies, including Nichias Corp., for health problems suffered by workers who were exposed to the toxic fire-resistant substance at construction sites.

The amount of damages was increased from a January 2016 ruling by the Kyoto District Court that ordered the government and nine firms to pay ¥216 million.

At the high court, the 27 plaintiffs demanded ¥960 million in damages from the government and 14 materials makers.

According to the health ministry, this is the third high court ruling among a total of 15 lawsuits pending at district and high courts, and also at the Supreme Court, over asbestos damage suffered by construction workers.

As for the government’s responsibility for health problems suffered by self-employed contractors, a focal point in the lawsuit, the high court’s presiding judge, Naoyuki Tagawa, said: “If the state’s measures to regulate asbestos are substantially unreasonable, they should inevitably be considered to be illegal.”

In the meantime, the high court upheld the lower court’s assertion that the government neglected to make the use of dust-proof masks mandatory in and after 1972 for asbestos-spraying workers, in and after 1974 for workers at indoor construction sites, and in and after 2002 for workers at outdoor sites.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The U.S. Navy's USS Antietam guided-missile destroyer (from left), USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier, the USS Milius guided-missile destroyer and the Maritime Self-Defense Force's destroyer Suzutsuki, Kaga helicopter carrier and the Inazuma destroyer participate in bilateral training in the South China Sea on Friday.
Japanese helicopter destroyer trains with U.S. aircraft carrier in disputed South China Sea
In the latest sign of Japan's increased activity in the disputed South China Sea, the Maritime Self-Defense Force's largest vessel, the helicopter carrier Kaga, linked up Friday for bilateral ex...
A police officer uses a cutter on a concrete slab during a disaster drill on Saturday in Kawasaki.
Disaster drill held to prepare for feared Nankai Trough quake
The government held a comprehensive drill on Disaster Prevention Day on Saturday to prepare for a potential mega-thrust earthquake originating in the Nankai Trough off the Pacific coast. The dri...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at a news conference in Tokyo on July 20.
Japan and U.S. consider eighth Abe-Trump summit in late September
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump might hold another summit around Sept. 25 in the United States, Japanese government sources said. The summit, which would be the ...

, , ,