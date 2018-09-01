Defense Ministry considers assigning female SDF officers to positions on submarines

The Defense Ministry is considering assigning female Self-Defense Force officers to posts in submarines by lifting restrictions on such assignments, ministry sources have said.

The move, the sources said Friday, is part of the ministry’s efforts to give women more opportunities and secure personnel for various SDF roles.

If the ministry goes ahead, the move will make almost all job categories in the SDF open to women. Female officers have already boarded submarines on short-distance missions to help the Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) identify issues.

Women account for around 15,000, or some 6.5 percent, of all 230,000 SDF personnel, according to the ministry. It aims to bump up the proportion to over 9 percent by 2030.

In 1993, the ministry started removing restrictions on assignments for female officers.

However, it has no plans to lift restrictions anytime soon on women’s assignments to tunnel warfare units and some posts at special weapons defense units, which involve the use of chemical substances, from the standpoint of maternal health.

The restrictions on women’s assignments to submarine jobs stem from the difficulty of creating separate spaces for men and women.

Submarines’ sleeping quarters consist of several triple bunk beds facing an aisle. There are no changing rooms and crew members have to change in the hallways.

In fiscal 2019, which begins April 1, the MSDF plans to renovate facilities at its submarine training center in Hiroshima Prefecture to prepare toilets and rooms for women.