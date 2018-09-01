Fukushima water release into sea faces chorus of opposition

JIJI

Citizens and environmental groups have expressed opposition to the idea of releasing into the ocean water tainted with tritium, a radioactive substance, from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

“Long-term storage (of the tritium-containing water) is possible from technical and economic standpoints,” Komei Hosokawa, 63, an official of the Citizens’ Commission on Nuclear Energy, said at a public hearing held in Tokyo on Friday by a subcommittee of the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy. “The radiation levels in the water will decrease during the long-term storage,” he added.

At a similar hearing held the same day in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, Aki Hashimoto, a housewife from the city, said, “I never want to see further worsening of ocean pollution from radiation.”

Opinions objecting to the release of the tritium-contaminated water into the ocean were also heard at a hearing held in the Fukushima town of Tomioka on Thursday.

After Friday’s hearings, Ichiro Yamamoto, who heads the subcommittee, told reporters that many participants in the hearings said the tainted water should continue to be held in storage tanks.

The subcommittee will study the option of keeping the water in the tanks, he added.

Tepco is lowering the radiation levels in contaminated water at the Fukushima No. 1 plant using special equipment, but the device cannot remove tritium.

The tritium-tainted water is stored in tanks within the premises of the power plant, which was heavily damaged in the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

In 2016, an expert panel of the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy discussed five methods to dispose of the tritium-tainted water —injection deep into the ground, release into the sea after dilution, release into the air through evaporation, conversion into hydrogen through electrolysis, and burying it after it is solidified.

The panel estimated that the ocean release is the cheapest option, costing up to about ¥3.4 billion.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Osaka court orders government, 10 firms to pay ¥302 million in asbestos damages case
A high court has ordered the government and 10 construction material makers to pay a total of some ¥302 million in damages to 27 former construction workers and bereaved relatives over health probl...
The Maritime Self-Defense Force's Kokuryu submarine sails past a vessel during a fleet review in Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, in October 2015.
Defense Ministry considers assigning female SDF officers to positions on submarines
The Defense Ministry is considering assigning female Self-Defense Force officers to posts in submarines by lifting restrictions on such assignments, ministry sources have said. The move, ...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at a news conference in Tokyo on July 20.
Japan and U.S. consider Abe-Trump summit in late September
Japan and the United States are considering a summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump around Sept. 25 in the United States, Japanese government sources have said...

, , , , , , ,