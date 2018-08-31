Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull quits parliament, stripping government of one-seat majority
Malcolm Turnbull | AFP-JIJI

/

Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull quits parliament, stripping government of one-seat majority

Reuters

SYDNEY – Australia’s former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Friday resigned from parliament, a source familiar with the matter said, stripping the government of its one-seat parliamentary majority.

Turnbull last week said he would resign from parliament after he was ousted from office in a bitter party-room contest that ushered in the country’s sixth leader in the last decade.

“The speaker of the house of parliament received a resignation letter from Malcolm Turnbull this afternoon,” said a source familiar with the matter. The source declined to be named as she is not authorized to talk to the media.

Until a by-election can be contested, Australia’s new Prime Minister Scott Morrison is left relying on the support of independent lawmakers to pass legislation, inhibiting the government’s agenda just eight months out from an election.

Besides no longer having a majority in the lower house of parliament, the government does not control the upper house Senate.

According to the latest opinion polls Australia’s ruling Liberal-National coalition will struggle to be re-elected in a poll due by May 2019.

After a tumultuous Liberal party leadership battle last week, the two-party-preferred vote between the opposition Labor party and the coalition blew out 56-44 in favor of Labor, which would translate into a heavy election defeat.

Parliament is currently in recess, resuming on Sept. 10.

A by-election is unlikely to held until the end of September at the earliest, leaving Morrison without a majority for at least the next two-week sitting of parliament.

Morrison paid tribute to his predecessor while in Jakarta for talks with his Indonesian counterpart on a free trade deal that could be signed later this year.

“I just want to send to my friend Malcolm, and to Lucy (his wife), and to their entire family all my best wishes and all my love,” Morrison told reporters.

“You’ve served our country well, and on behalf of our country as prime minister, I just want to say thanks.”

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the completed railway that connects Koam and Tapchon on the eastern coast in May.
Detente revives North Korean leader's bullet train dreams
North Korea's ruling family has long dreamed of a state-of-the-art rail system linking its major cities with each other and the wider world. Now leader Kim Jong Un is looking to capitaliz...
Chinese paramilitary police practice during a break from patrol in Urumqi, western China's Xinjiang province, in this file photo.
As China cracks down on Uighurs, Muslim nations stay silent
As calls grow in the U.S. and Europe to pressure China to halt alleged abuses against its Muslim minority, Beijing has escaped serious criticism from the Islamic world. Almost three weeks...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, during their meeting in April at the border village of Panmunjom, cross the military demarcation line to the southern side.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in to dispatch special envoy to North Korea next week
South Korean President Moon Jae-in will dispatch a special envoy to North Korea next week to discuss a scheduled summit with leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, as well as ways to salvage stalled denu...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Malcolm Turnbull | AFP-JIJI

, , ,