Maersk Tankers tests wind-driven rotor sails in bid to cut fuel bills
The product tanker vessel Maersk Pelican, with two 30-meter-tall rotor sails, is seen docked at the Netherlands port of Rotterdam on Thursday. | REUTERS

Maersk Tankers tests wind-driven rotor sails in bid to cut fuel bills

Reuters

COPENHAGEN – Maersk Tankers is testing the use of wind power to fuel its ships, a new technology it says can cut fuel consumption by up to 10 percent and help the industry reduce polluting emissions.

The move comes as the global shipping industry is suffering from rising oil prices and preparing for fuel costs to rise further by around a quarter, or some $24 billion, in 2020 when new rules limiting sulfur kick in.

The company has installed two 30-meter-tall metal cylinders on board the Maersk Pelican, a Long Range 2 (LR2) product tanker vessel. The cylinders, or rotor sails, work as mechanical sails that spin to propel the vessel forward.

The Maersk Pelican was to depart Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Thursday for a test journey. If successful, Maersk Tankers, which shipping giant Maersk sold last year to its controlling shareholder and Japan’s Mitsui & Co. for $1.7 billion, plans to install the cylinders on half its 164 vessels.

The company did not specify what savings could amount to, but said an LR2 vessel on average uses around 35 tons of shipping fuel per day.

At the current price of high-sulfur fuel of around $420 per ton, that will amount to yearly savings of as much as $365,000 if the vessel sails 250 days a year.

The change in regulations in 2020 forces a portion of the world’s fleet to switch to lower sulfur, but higher cost, fuels such as marine gas oil and ultralow-sulfur fuel oil.

The total global shipping fuel bill is roughly $100 billion a year, consultants Wood Mackenzie estimated in April.

Maersk Pelican is the third vessel to have the rotor sail technology installed. Norsepower, which delivered the technology, first installed it on a small cargo ship in 2014 and on a ferry sailing between Sweden and Finland in April this year.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

This handout photo provided by Rakuten shows how someone can use a smartphone and QR codes to buy refreshments.
Payments via QR codes slowly becoming more widespread in Japan
The number of restaurants, convenience stores and other shops accepting payments with smartphones using QR codes is rising in Japan, although the pace of growth is slow. Major information techno...
Arctic sea ice is seen in September 2005.
Melting ice in Arctic Ocean opening up new faster, cheaper energy trade route
A new trade route for energy supplies is opening up north of the Arctic Circle as some of the warmest temperatures on record shrink ice caps that used to lock ships out of the area. This ...
Image Not Available
Another Japanese hotel chain opens facility in Seoul as South Korea sees rise in number of touris...
Major Japanese hotel chain operator Fujita Kanko Inc. opened its first overseas hotel in Seoul on Friday in a bid to capture demand from the growing number of Japanese travelers to South Korea amid...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The product tanker vessel Maersk Pelican, with two 30-meter-tall rotor sails, is seen docked at the Netherlands port of Rotterdam on Thursday. | REUTERS

, , , ,