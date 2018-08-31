Six dead, two injured in motorcycle accident in Nara

Kyodo

NARA – Six people died and two others were seriously injured in a motorcycle accident in the city of Nara early Friday, police said.

Four of those killed were male residents of Nara between the ages of 14 and 18, and the other two have not yet been identified, the local police said. The cause of the accident, which involved three motorcycles, is not immediately known.

According to a witness, the bikers and their motorcycles were found lying on the road shortly after they ran a red light, the police said.

The accident occurred on an elevated road with two lanes on each side about 2.5 kilometers from the central part of the city.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Mameta Endo stands in front of the Liberal Democratic Party's headquarters in the Nagatacho district of Tokyo on Friday to submit a petition containing about 26,000 signatures, requesting that LDP lawmaker Mio Sugita apologize for saying recently that LGBT people are "unproductive."
LGBT people seek apology from Sugita after LDP lawmaker called them 'unproductive'
Members of sexual minority groups on Friday demanded an apology from a ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker who claimed in a magazine article that the government should not support lesbian,...
Excessive playing of online games has become a global issue, prompting the World Health Organization to add gaming disorder to its list of medical conditions in June.
930,000 Japanese teens addicted to Internet: survey
More teenagers are becoming addicted to the internet with an estimated 930,000 junior high and high school students nationwide overusing online services, a health ministry team said Friday. The ...
Refugee applications plunge 35% in six months with tougher screening process
The Justice Ministry said Friday that applications for refugee status plunged 35 percent in the first half of 2018, compared with the same period last year, after a stricter screening system was...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Two damaged motorcycles and a scooter involved in a fatal accident in the city of Nara on Friday are displayed to the media. | KYODO

,