Six dead, two injured in motorcycle accident in Nara

Six people died and two others were seriously injured in a motorcycle accident in the city of Nara early Friday, police said.

Four of those killed were male residents of Nara between the ages of 14 and 18, and the other two have not yet been identified, the local police said. The cause of the accident, which involved three motorcycles, is not immediately known.

According to a witness, the bikers and their motorcycles were found lying on the road shortly after they ran a red light, the police said.

The accident occurred on an elevated road with two lanes on each side about 2.5 kilometers from the central part of the city.