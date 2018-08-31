Abe vows further efforts to reach 40 million tourism goal by 2020
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a Cabinet meeting on tourism at his office on Friday. | KYODO

/

Abe vows further efforts to reach 40 million tourism goal by 2020

Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday the government will boost efforts to achieve its target of 40 million visitors to Japan by 2020 as it seeks economic growth through tourism.

The number this year is already estimated to have surpassed 20 million on Aug. 15 and is expected to eclipse the 30 million mark for the full year, according to the government.

“The target of 40 million visitors to Japan in 2020 is now within our reach. We will swiftly work toward it in the next two years,” Abe told a Cabinet meeting at his office.

The prime minister also said, “We need to make a recovery as soon as possible from the damage (to tourism) from the heavy rain that hit western Japan” in July. Abe instructed his ministers to take measures to that end.

During the meeting on tourism strategy, the Japan Tourism Agency reported that the number of visitors and their spending in 2017 had increased 3.5-fold and quadrupled, respectively, compared with 2012.

The agency added the total number of foreign visitors staying in regional areas quadrupled in the same time period.

In discussions on how to recover from the rain disaster and the Osaka earthquake in June, a tourism promotion body in the disaster-hit region asked for conditions to be eased for government subsidies to tourists visiting the affected areas.

Japan, which will host the Olympics and Paralympics in 2020 in Tokyo, views tourism as a pillar of its growth strategy. It has eased visa requirements and increased the number of low-cost carriers and other flights to boost inbound tourism.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi speaks during an Upper House plenary session at the Diet in January.
Komeito likely to re-elect leader Natsuo Yamaguchi for sixth term: officials
Natsuo Yamaguchi has decided to file his candidacy for the leadership election of Komeito, the junior partner in the ruling coalition led by the Liberal Democratic Party, which is set for Septem...
Image Not Available
Unlicensed teen biker, mistaken for fugitive, dies in crash after police chase in Osaka
A 17-year-old boy on a motorcycle crashed and died in the city of Osaka on Thursday night after being chased by police who were searching for a fugitive in a high-profile manhunt. A patrol car b...
Two damaged motorcycles and a scooter involved in a fatal accident in the city of Nara on Friday are displayed to the media.
Six dead, two injured in motorcycle accident in Nara
Six people died and two others were seriously injured in a motorcycle accident in the city of Nara early Friday, police said. Four of those killed were male residents of Nara between the ages of...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a Cabinet meeting on tourism at his office on Friday. | KYODO

,