Veteran U.K. beat AP reporter, editor Bob Barr dies at age 71
Honolulu newsman Bob Barr sets up shop on the porch of his hotel room on the island of Ponape in Micronesia in 1976. Robert Barr, a longtime reporter and editor for The Associated Press in the U.K. from the Lockerbie bombing in 1988 to the death of Stephen Hawking earlier this year, has died after a brief battle with cancer, it was announced on Thursday. He was 71. | AP

Veteran U.K. beat AP reporter, editor Bob Barr dies at age 71

AP

LONDON – Robert Barr, a longtime reporter and editor for The Associated Press in the U.K. from the Lockerbie bombing in 1988 to the death of Stephen Hawking earlier this year, has died after a brief battle with cancer. He was 71.

One of the longest-serving AP staffers of his generation, Barr spent 46 years with the news organization.

His elegant writing and careful editing touched virtually every major news story in the British Isles for three decades, while his memorable desk-side manner left an imprint on AP colleagues.

AP Standards Editor John Daniszewski said Barr was “a lanky, droll, dry-witted part of a wonderful team in London and earlier as news editor at AP’s New York headquarters. His true affection for his adopted country shone through in the many stories under his byline about life and culture in Britain.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump heads to Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Thursday to fly to Evansville, Indiana, for a fundraiser and campaign rally.
Trump tells Congress he will cancel pay raise due to most civilian federal workers in January
President Donald Trump is canceling pay raises due in January for most civilian federal employees, he informed Congress on Thursday, citing budget constraints. But the workers still could see a sli...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an interview in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday.
Trump won't say when he learned of Michael Cohen payment to Stormy Daniels
President Donald Trump refused Thursday to say whether he knew before the 2016 election about his former lawyer's $130,000 payment to a porn star, but said there was no campaign finance violation. ...
A grizzly bear roams through the Hayden Valley in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming in 2014.
Judge blocks Saturday's grizzly hunts in Wyoming and Idaho
A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the opening of the first public grizzly bear hunts in Wyoming and Idaho in more than 40 years, as he considers whether the government was wrong to li...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Honolulu newsman Bob Barr sets up shop on the porch of his hotel room on the island of Ponape in Micronesia in 1976. Robert Barr, a longtime reporter and editor for The Associated Press in the U.K. from the Lockerbie bombing in 1988 to the death of Stephen Hawking earlier this year, has died after a brief battle with cancer, it was announced on Thursday. He was 71. | AP

, , ,