Canadian mom, daughter reported missing in California during camping trip
This combination of undated photos released by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office shows Audrey Rodrigue (right) and her daughter, Emily, of Canada, who have been reported missing. Authorities are searching for the women who were reported missing after arriving in Northern California for a camping trip. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said they were reported missing Monday. | SAN MATEO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE / VIA AP

AP

SAN FRANCISCO – Authorities searched Thursday for a Canadian woman and her daughter who were reported missing in Northern California while bound for a camping trip along the coast.

Audrey Rodrigue, 29, and her 10-year-old daughter, Emily Rodrigue, were last heard from Sunday, when the mother texted her boyfriend in Canada.

It’s believed they were headed to the Pigeon Point Hotel in Pescadero, about 50 miles (80 km) south of San Francisco, but they never arrived.

Her boyfriend called authorities Monday after he didn’t hear from her again, San Mateo County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Rosemerry Blankswade said.

She said foul play is not suspected.

Rodrigue and her daughter arrived at San Francisco International Airport Saturday, rented a car and spent the night at a hotel in Burlingame, near the airport, Blankswade said.

The mother and daughter might have been spotted at a Six Rivers National Forest campground, 340 miles (550 km) north of San Francisco, where they had reservations for Tuesday.

Authorities said they had no set plan for the trip and were choosing destinations as they traveled.

U.S. Forest Service rangers checked the camp area at the national forest and showed photos to other campers and staff, who said they thought they had seen the mother and daughter and that they appeared happy and not in distress, Blankswade said.

Officials are asking for the public’s help because relatives are concerned.

“The area that they are traveling is so vast there is no way we can do it ourselves, that’s why we need to get more eyes out there,” she said.

The sheriff’s office has also sent ‘Be on the Lookout’ fliers to local law enforcement, she added.

Mother and daughter are described as having blonde hair and blue eyes.

Audrey Rodrigue’s Facebook page says she lived in Montreal. Blankswade said she did not know what city they lived in but that they had traveled to San Francisco from the province of Quebec.

