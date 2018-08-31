California man charged in ‘enemy of the people’ death threats targeting Boston Globe
The front entrance of Robert Chain's house in the Encino section of Los Angeles is seen Thursday. Chain, who was upset about The Boston Globe's coordinated editorial response to President Donald Trump's attacks on the news media, was arrested Thursday for threatening to travel to the newspaper's offices and kill journalists, whom he called the 'enemy of the people,' federal prosecutors said. | DAVID CRANE / LOS ANGELES DAILY NEWS / VIA AP

/

California man charged in ‘enemy of the people’ death threats targeting Boston Globe

Reuters

BOSTON – Federal authorities on Thursday charged a California man with threatening to kill Boston Globe employees for the newspaper’s role leading this month’s defense of press freedoms by hundreds of U.S. news organizations against attacks by President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors said Robert Chain, 68, called journalists “the enemy of the people” in threatening phone calls that echoed the phrase Trump has used to criticize unflattering news coverage through his campaign and years in office.

“In a time of increasing political polarization, and amid the increasing incidence of mass shootings, members of the public must police their own political rhetoric. Or we will,” Andrew Lelling, the U.S. attorney for Massachusetts and a Trump appointee, said in a statement on the arrest.

Prosecutors said Chain, who lives in Encino, California, was arrested on Wednesday charged with one count of making threatening communications to interstate commerce. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.

Prosecutors said Chain made 14 threatening calls to the Globe from Aug. 10 through Aug. 22, including on Aug. 16 — the day the press freedom editorials ran — when he threatened to shoot employees in the head at 4 p.m. That prompted authorities to station police outside the paper’s Boston building.

“While it was unsettling for many of our staffers to be threatened in such a way, nobody — really, nobody — let it get in the way of the important work of this institution,” Jane Bowman, a Globe spokeswoman, said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear whether Chain had hired an attorney.

The Globe on Aug. 10 announced its plan for coordinated editorials defending press freedoms enshrined in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Newspapers and other media outlets across the United States joined in on Aug. 16.

The editorials led Trump to lash out on Twitter, saying, “THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA IS THE OPPOSITION PARTY. It is very bad for our Great Country….BUT WE ARE WINNING!” He did not provide specifics.

Trump continued bashing news media organizations on Wednesday and Thursday, lashing out at NBC and CNN, and again using the phrase “enemy of the people.”

In June, five people were shot dead at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, allegedly by a man who held a longstanding grudge against the paper, prosecutors said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A lobster boat heads out to sea at sunrise off shore from Portland, Maine. last September. New 2018 data indicate that the Gulf of Maine, one of the fastest-warming bodies of water in the world, is in the midst of an all-time hot stretch.
Waters off New England in midst of record year for warmth
The waters off of New England are already warming faster than most of the world's oceans, and they are nearing the end of one of the hottest summers in their history. That is the takeaway from a...
This undated image made available by Frank Peairs in 2008 shows a colony of Russian wheat aphids in a wheat leaf. A warmer world likely means more and hungrier insects chomping on crops and less food on dinner plates, a new study suggests.
Global warming will make insects hungrier, eating up key crops: study
Researchers have found a new way that global warming is bad for the planet: more hungry bugs. Rising temperatures will stimulate insects' appetites — and make some prone to reproducing more quic...
Image Not Available
John Dean of Nixon fame to testify at Brett Kavanaugh hearing
The Senate Judiciary Committee has added former Solicitor General Theodore Olson and former White House counsel John Dean to the list of witnesses who will testify next week in the confirmation hea...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The front entrance of Robert Chain's house in the Encino section of Los Angeles is seen Thursday. Chain, who was upset about The Boston Globe's coordinated editorial response to President Donald Trump's attacks on the news media, was arrested Thursday for threatening to travel to the newspaper's offices and kill journalists, whom he called the 'enemy of the people,' federal prosecutors said. | DAVID CRANE / LOS ANGELES DAILY NEWS / VIA AP

, , ,