Uber enlists Japan among 5 candidate countries to test flying taxis
Uber believe flying taxis, as seen in this image released by the firm, will save a lot of time as a new efficient means of transportation | UBER / VIA KYODO

Kyodo

Uber Technologies Inc. said Thursday it will choose a city from five countries including Japan to test its flying taxi services, aiming to launch commercial operations in 2023.

The other candidate countries are Australia, Brazil, France and India, the company said. The city selection will be finalized within six months and demonstration flights are planned to start in 2020.

Uber picked the five countries based on criteria such as population and lack of extreme weather. The U.S. firm said Japan is one of the countries with the most advanced public transportation systems.

Together with Dallas and Los Angeles, which have already been selected, the three cities picked for the trial will be the first to host Uber’s tests of flying taxi services.

Barney Harford, chief operating officer of Uber, said in Tokyo that the firm’s flying taxi, or uberAIR, will be a new efficient means of transportation that saves a lot of time.

The company plans to develop electric flying cars which could take off and land vertically with a top speed of 320 kph at an altitude of 300 to 600 meters. The vehicle would fly up to 96 kilometers on a single charge.

Japan has supported the development of flying cars and launched a public-private council, hoping the new vehicles will play a role in mountainous areas and remote islands as well as in the event of natural disasters.

The council held its first meeting on Wednesday, joined by over 20 experts and businesses including ANA Holdings Inc., Subaru Corp. and Uber, with the aim of drawing up a road map within a year and putting flying cars into practical use in the 2020s.

