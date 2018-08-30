Japan eyes loosening restrictions on wind power to boost output
A windmill for power generation is seen off Kabashima Island, Nagasaki Prefecture, in 2013. The government now plans to deregulate installation rules to set up wind power plants to promote generation of renewable energy. | KYODO

Japan eyes loosening restrictions on wind power to boost output

Kyodo

The government is set to loosen restrictions on building wind power plants in Japan to boost the introduction of the renewable energy, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The Environment Ministry plans to mandate that only large-scale wind power plants undergo environmental impact assessments. While the deregulation will reduce the time and financial burden on plant constructors, conservation groups worry the measure could lead to deforestation and more endangered birds striking windmills.

Under the current system, wind power plants with an output of 10,000 kilowatts or more are required to undergo the assessment. The ministry plans to raise the output from the current level, the sources said.

Specifics will be discussed by an expert panel that is expected to compile a report by March, according to the sources.

Wind power generation has been subjected to environmental assessment since 2012, when the government started obliging utilities to purchase renewable energy from owners of such power generators at fixed prices.

The Japan Wind Power Association said the environmental assessment requirement has been a major hurdle to the widespread introduction of wind power as the procedure takes four to five years and forces business operators to shoulder hundreds of millions of yen in costs.

The government wants the country to have the capacity to produce 10 million kilowatts of wind power by fiscal 2030. Capacity as of late December stood at 3.39 million kilowatts, or about a third of that figure.

In its basic energy plan approved by the Cabinet in July, the government pledged to promote wind power to further the goal of expanding the introduction of renewable energy.

But environmental groups have warned that the impact of constructing new wind power plants with less stringent regulations could be significant.

Forests are sometimes cut down in order to construct wind power plants and a number of rare bird species, including the endangered white-tailed eagle, have been killed by windmills around the country.

“Deregulation has a major impact on the environment and we cannot overlook the matter,” said an official at the Nature Conservation Society of Japan.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Panasonic’s logo is seen on a wall of an electronics shop in Tokyo in February 2012. The electronics giant plans to move its European headquarters from Britain to the Netherlands later this year.
Panasonic to move U.K. headquarters to Amsterdam over Brexit fears
Panasonic plans to move its European headquarters from Britain to the Netherlands later this year over concerns about potential tax issues related to Britain's exit from the European Union, a compa...
Image Not Available
China's 'Silicon Valley' threatens to swallow up Hong Kong
The completion of one of the world's longest bridges stands as the biggest monument to China's success in reuniting its colonial-era concessions. Overcoming the political divide may prove much h...
A Toyota Motor Corp. NS4 plug-in hybrid concept vehicle is displayed in November 2015 during the China International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou, China. Toyota plans to triple car production in China by as soon as 2030.
Toyota to target tripling of China output to 3.5 million vehicles over next decade
Toyota Motor Corp. is aiming to triple car production in China by as soon as 2030 in a renewed push to make up lost ground in the world's biggest market, according to sources. Asia's largest aut...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A windmill for power generation is seen off Kabashima Island, Nagasaki Prefecture, in 2013. The government now plans to deregulate installation rules to set up wind power plants to promote generation of renewable energy. | KYODO

, , ,