/

It’s a bird… it’s a train… China pigeon racers cause flap with rail ruse

AFP-JIJI

SHANGHAI – Two Chinese pigeon racers took cheating to an extreme when they hid their birds in milk cartons and hopped on a bullet train.

Their homing pigeons scooped the first four places in the race and total prize money of more than 1 million yuan ($150,000).

But the pigeons’ rapid times soon raised suspicions, and Shanghai race organizers turned the men in when the scale of the ruse emerged, the state-run Legal Daily reported.

The two men, surnamed Gong and Zhang, attempted to conceal their crime by killing the birds and giving up the prize money, the state newspaper said.

But it was too late and a Shanghai court handed the duo suspended sentences of three years for fraud.

The court also fined Gong 30,000 yuan and Zhang 20,000 yuan, Legal Daily said, adding that they also broke competition rules by using older pigeons instead of 1-year-olds.

The two men went to great lengths to beat the opposition in the race in April 2017 from the city of Shangqiu in the province of Henan to Shanghai on China’s east coast, a distance of about 750 kilometers (450 miles).

Gong and Zhang began their nefarious plan a year in advance, raising the pigeons at two feeding points, in Henan and Shanghai, to familiarize the birds with the locations.

After handing the pigeons over to organizers in Henan, rather than flying straight to Shanghai, the birds went to the feeding point elsewhere in the province.

There, they were concealed in milk cartons for the bullet-train ride to Shanghai, where they were released to the finish line.

Gong and Zhang will not serve jail time unless they commit more wrongdoing — forgoing the prize money saved them from time behind bars.

Pigeon racing is popular among older people in China and Shanghai is considered the modern-day home of the sport.

Speeds vary depending on distance, but racing pigeons can fly about 150 kilometers per hour — fast, but not as fast as a bullet train.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Displaced Syrian girls stand next to a tent provided by a Turkish humanitarian organization at a camp for displaced people in the northern Idlib province on Wednesday. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that full-scale military operations in Syria's Idlib province could lead to a "humanitarian catastrophe" and cautioned against the use of chemical weapons. Guterres's warning came amid fears the Syrian government is mobilizing for a military offensive to retake Idlib, the last province still held by the country's beleaguered rebels.
Syrian Army preparing phased Idlib assault as Russian ally builds up naval presence, says militan...
Syrian government forces are preparing a phased offensive in the northwestern province of Idlib and surrounding areas, the last big rebel enclave, a source close to Damascus said Wednesday. ...
Torrential rains Monday night and Tuesday sent the Kickapoo River over its banks in Wisconsin, flooding Gays Mills, which was bracing for an even higher crest on Wednesday.
Wisconsin boy swept into sewer sticks finger out of manhole and is saved
An 11-year-old boy sucked into a flooded Wisconsin storm sewer was saved when an eagle-eyed firefighter saw the boy's fingers pop through an opening in a manhole cover. The astonishing rescue Tu...
Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks to the media as she arrives at the Office of the United States Trade Representative on Wednesday during trade talks in Washington.
U.S., Canada agreement on NAFTA 2.0 appears to be in reach
A deal on an overhaul of the North American Free Trade Agreement appears to be within reach, as Canada and the United States were set to continue negotiations Thursday aimed at getting the pact don...

, ,