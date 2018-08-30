Myanmar dam breach floods 85 villages, drives thousands from homes

Reuters

YANGON – As many as 85 villages were flooded in Myanmar after a dam failed, unleashing waters that blocked a major highway and forced more than 63,000 people from their homes, a state-run newspaper said Thursday.

The disaster puts safety concerns about dams in Southeast Asia back in the spotlight after last month’s collapse of a hydroelectric dam in neighboring Laos, which displaced thousands of people and killed at least 27.

Firefighters, troops and officials launched a desperate rescue effort Wednesday after the spillway of an irrigation dam burst at Swar creek in central Myanmar, sending a torrent of water through villages and the nearby towns of Swar and Yedashe.

Flooding at the dam site has receded, Zaw Lwin Tun, the deputy director general of the Irrigation and Water Utilization Management Department, told the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper.

“The collapse is caused by the damaged spillway,” the paper quoted him as saying. “The dam is in good condition.”

The ruptured spillway had flooded 85 villages, affecting more than 63,000 people and submerging a section of highway, the paper added.

Days earlier, authorities had given the all-clear to the dam, which can hold 216,350 acre-feet of water, despite residents’ concerns about overflow, state-run media have said.

Traffic between Myanmar’s major cities of Yangon and Mandalay and the capital, Naypyitaw, was disrupted after the flooding damaged a bridge on the highway linking them.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump waits for the news media to leave the room while Gen. Arthur Dean and Ananya Pati of Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America sit next to him during an event at which he announced a grant for a drug-free communities support program in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington Wednesday.
After warning of 'bigger than ever' war games if North Korea talks stall, Trump hails ties with Kim
Days after canceling a planned visit to North Korea by his top diplomat citing insufficient progress in denuclearization talks, U.S. President Donald Trump hailed his personal relationship North Ko...
U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis speaks alongside Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford) as he holds a meeting with Indonesia Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu at the Pentagon in Washington Tuesday. Mattis insisted Wednesday that "no decisions" had been made about suspending additional military exercises with South Korea, one day after he suggested the moratorium on large drills had ended.
Mattis says 'no decision' has been made on future U.S.-South Korea drills
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis insisted Wednesday that "no decisions" had been made about suspending additional military exercises with South Korea, one day after he suggested the moratorium on ...
Image Not Available
More than 50,000 evacuated in Myanmar as homes, shops flooded after dam fails
More than 50,000 people have evacuated their homes in central Myanmar after part of a dam failed on Wednesday, inundating communities and damaging a bridge on a major highway, officials said.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Flood victims ride a farm vehicle in the Bago region township of Yedashe after rampaging waters from the Swar Chaung dam submerged large areas in central Myanmar on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

, ,