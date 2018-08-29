Japan, North Korea held ‘secret’ meeting in Vietnam in July, irking U.S.: report

Japan and North Korea had a “secret” meeting in Vietnam in July without informing the United States, the Washington Post reported Tuesday.

The talks were held between Shigeru Kitamura, head of Japan’s Cabinet Intelligence and Research Office, and a senior North Korean official in charge of reunification, Kim Song Hye, the newspaper said.

Senior U.S. officials expressed irritation that Japan was not forthright about the meeting, despite Washington’s near-constant updates to Tokyo on its dealings with North Korea, it said.

Officials in Tokyo have acknowledged that to negotiate the return of Japanese abductees in North Korea, they cannot rely solely on the United States to lobby on Japan’s behalf, according to the paper.

U.S. President Donald Trump said after a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June that he had raised the issue of North Korea’s abductions of Japanese nationals. But the joint statement issued by the leaders did not touch on human rights in North Korea, including the matter of abductions.

Tokyo had asked Trump to take up with Kim the issue involving Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s. Pyongyang claims the matter has been settled.

The decades-old issue remains a stumbling block for Japan and North Korea to normalize diplomatic ties.